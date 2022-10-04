Walworth County Aging Network's Senior Resource Fair is Oct. 6

The Walworth County Aging Network will host the annual Senior Resource Fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oct. 6 at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

The fair will feature more than 35 vendors, health screenings, memory screenings, hearing testing, coffee, water, snacks and raffle prizes. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag and a valuable resource directory.

“We are excited to host this year’s Walworth County Senior Resource Fair,” ADRC Manager Randy Kohl said in a press release. “Over 35 agencies that provide services for older adults will be on hand to share information and answer questions. The addition of health screenings provided by Advocate Aurora is a significant enhancement to this year’s event.”

The Walworth County Public Health Department will be administering the Pfizer updated COVID-19 booster vaccination during the event; however, an appointment must be scheduled by visiting https://senior-resource-fair-bivalent.timetap.com/

“You won’t want to miss this event,” Kohl said. “Many attendees will win raffle prizes, there will be food demonstrations, and staff will be available to assist with completion of Power of Attorney forms.”

The Walworth County Aging Network Senior Resource Fair is free and parking will be available. For more information regarding the Senior Resource Fair or the Walworth County Aging Network, contact the Walworth County ADRC at 262-741-3400.