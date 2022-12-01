Walworth County ADRC announces upcoming Memory Cafe gatherings: 'The stigma of dementia is left at the door'

The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has announced the upcoming December schedule of Memory Café gatherings across Walworth County and in western Racine County at Burlington.

Memory Café is a social gathering for those who are experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and for their families, friends or care partners. Memory Café is a place to have fun, share experiences and stay socially connected.

“Memory Cafés are social opportunities where the stigma of dementia is left at the door and everybody can feel comfortable and not be embarrassed about things like outbursts, wandering or incontinence issues,” said Walworth County ADRC Dementia Care Specialist Jake Sawyers. “All of that is stuff that people really shouldn’t be worried about. The stigma of the disease ... can lead to self-isolation of both the individual and the caregiver. These Memory Cafés are opportunities to get out of the house, get out of those four walls, and participate in a fun activity that is designed for all cognitive levels ... It’s also kind of an informal support group for the caregivers to create social connections with people that are in similar situations...”

Upcoming Memory Café gatherings, held at a variety of host sites, are scheduled as follows:

Walworth County Memory Café, Walworth County Health and Human Services Building, 1910 County Hwy. NN, Elkhorn—first Fridays of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon (Dec. 2).Lake Geneva Library Memory Café, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—second Mondays of the month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Dec. 12).Lakeshore Memory Café, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn—second Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. (Dec. 14).Delavan UCC Memory Café, Delavan United Church of Christ, 123 E. Washington St., Delavan—third Mondays of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. (Dec. 19). Lake City Social Memory Café, Lake City Social; 111 Center St., Lake Geneva—third Tuesdays of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. (Dec. 20).Burlington Memory Café, Aurora Wellness Center. 300 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington—third Fridays of the month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Dec. 16).

For more information about Memory Café, contact the Walworth County ADRC at 262-741-3400.

More information about the Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is available by calling the ADRC or visiting https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/376/Aging-Disability-Resource-Center.