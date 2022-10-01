Walworth County 4-H to host open house event

Representatives from Walworth County are set to host Explore 4-H Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 3 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn.

The open house-style event will offer parents and children the opportunity to sample 4-H through a variety of hands-on activities related to 4-H projects such as arts and crafts, foods, horticulture, wildlife and model railroading.

The event also will feature animals and information about 4-H shooting sports activities, as well as information from current members. Participants also will make several souvenirs to take home and receive a packet of information.

There is no cost to attend and pre-registration is not required, but the first 15 families who pre-register by 9 a.m. Oct. 3 will receive a special participation prize at the door.

For more information or to register, call the Walworth County Extension Office at 262-741-4951 or send an email message to deborah.harris@wisc.edu.

The event will be located in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds.

A Spanish language interpreter will be present throughout the event.

Participation is open to all youth in grades 5K through 13. 4-H clubs meet monthly to discuss business, do activities, plan community service efforts, and enjoy member talks and demonstrations.

For more information about Walworth County 4-H, visit https://walworth.extension.wisc.edu/.

People who need accommodations to participate in Explore 4-H Night, are asked to call 262-741-4951.