Can anyone spare some reindeer?

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) wants reindeer for the holiday tree lighting ceremony and volunteers to work Lake Geneva Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest is Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will have live entertainment, food vendors, beer garden, an artisan market, children’s activities and German-themed competitions on Broad and Geneva streets.

The need for Oktoberfest volunteers — and reindeer — were discussed at the Sept. 6 BID Board meeting.

Volunteers are needed to clean, remove garbage, check wristbands at the family area and IDs at the beer garden, and to monitor the bounce houses and pumpkin painting station.

BID Board member Alethea Salgado said anyone who volunteers will receive a voucher for free food and drinks.

There are three shifts Oct. 7 and 8 for volunteers — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 to 6 p.m.; and 6 to 10 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 6, BID needs people to help set up event fencing and signs.

For more about volunteering, go to www.downtownlakegeneva.com.

Alexandria Binanti, executive director of BID, said all the bands have been booked for Oktoberfest.

BID received about $14,600 in sponsorships and grants to help promote the event.

“So we’re in pretty good shape,” Binanti said. “It looks like it’s going to be a healthy event. Marketing has already started. We’re passing out fliers and posters to local businesses.”

Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Santa Claus and his elves are already lined up for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 24, at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

But Binanti is still looking for some four-legged friends.

“I’m struggling to find reindeer, but we do have a troop of elves,” Binanti said. “The elves will be doing some caroling after the tree lighting around downtown.”

In the past, BID lit one large Christmas tree. This time, the plan is to light three to five smaller trees that people can decorate before the ceremony.

A local Boy Scout troop will be selling doughnuts, hot cider and hot chocolate during the event.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony is typically held in early December, but Binanti said this year they decided to conduct the event on the Friday after Thanksgiving as a “kickoff to the holidays.”

More BID news

BID plans to host the Fall Wine Walk Sunday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m., in downtown Lake Geneva. Early bird check-in will be Saturday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.

The Fall Wine Walk is set to include participating businesses offering samples of wines and snacks. The Business Improvement District conducted a Spring Wine Walk May 21, which attracted a record attendance of about 479 people.

About 100 tickets already have been sold for the Fall Wine Walk. There are 20 businesses participating.

Binanti said about 32 businesses participated in the Spring Wine Walk, but attendees asked for less stops for future wine walks to allow more time to visit each business.

“Less spaces and more time to shop was the overall feedback from some of our guests,” Binanti said.

The cost to attend the Fall Wine Walk is $45 per person with a designated driver ticket costing $20.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Never Say Never Playground project, which is set to be an all-inclusive playground for children with disabilities at Veterans Park.

For more information about the event, visit www.downtownlakegeneva.com.

The weekend of the Nov. 24 tree lighting ceremony, BID will again host its annual window display decorating contest.

Marketing grant

Binanti also announced that the Business Improvement District has received a $10,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from Travel Wisconsin to help promote the upcoming Murals in Motion event, which scheduled to be held in May 2024.

Joint Effort Marketing grants are to help nonprofit organizations promote first-time events in Wisconsin.

Murals in Motion will feature mural paintings, street vendors and other art-related activities in downtown Lake Geneva.

BID President Spyro Condos is pleased with the work the organization has put into planning the upcoming events.

“Everybody has contributed, and that’s why we’re able to move forward,” Condos said. “We’re doing a very good job, an excellent job of marketing Lake Geneva, and that’s what we’re suppose to be doing.”

