Visitors to Lake Geneva may be able to reserve a parking spot ahead of time this summer.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, April 10, to designate parking "Lot I," located across the street from Geneva Lakes Family YMCA on South Wells Street, as a reserved daily lot for June, July and August.

The city council's finance, licensing and regulation unanimously recommended the designation, April 5. Designating the lot for daily reserved parking was proposed by the Parking Ad Hoc Committee, March 29.

As part of the program, half of the lot will be available for people to reserve a parking stall for 10 hours during a day. About 35 stalls will be available for rent. The other half of the lot is reserved for residents with parking passes.

The cost will be based on the parking rate for that day.

Lake Geneva's parking rate is $2 an hour Monday through Thursday, so the cost to reserve a stall would be $20 during those days. The city's parking rate is $4 an hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so the cost to reserve a stall during those days would be $40.

"You would have to buy it for all day, whether it's a weekday for $20 or a weekend day at $40," Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said during the finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting.

People can reserve a parking stall by downloading the ParkMobile app on their phone.

"We have functionality with our ParkMobile app to sell reserved stalls," Elder said. "It would be like a presale, like, 'I'm on my way to Lake Geneva for the weekend. Oh, I can buy parking ahead of time rather search for parking when I get to town.'"

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said, during the city council meeting, that once people reserve a stall they will not have to worry about finding parking in Lake Geneva for that day.

"The other advantage is they have it for the whole day," Fesenmaier said. "They can come and go at will because they have that spot reserved."

Mayor Charlene Klein said the Parking Ad Hoc Committee proposed the program to help make more parking available in the Downtown area during the summer.

"They were looking at trying to alleviate a little bit of the overcrowding of parking on Main Street and Wrigley Drive," Klein said. "Admittedly, it's only 35 or 36 spaces, but it's potentially 35 or 36 cars that will park there and pay the daily rate and still be utilizing the stores and restaurants."

Klein questioned why the entire lot is not being used for reserved parking.

"I'm not sure I see the rationale of using half of it," Klein said.

Fesemaier said the reserved parking is being offered as a trail program during the summer, and utilizing only half of the lot would better determine if the program is being used.

"You would have a better idea if it's working out if you did half of the lot," Fesenmaier said.

Elder said parking "Lot I" is a good location for a reserved parking program, because it is not used very often. He said the parking lot only generates about $10,000 a year in parking revenue for the city.

"That sort of initiative is almost impossible to manage with on-street parking but it's very easy to manage in a lot like 'Lot I,'" Elder said. "We're just trying to add some functionality and add some convenience for visitors and also market an under used asset which is 'Lot I.'"

The reserved parking program is set to be promoted through the ParkMobile app and Lake Geneva's website and social media sites and by Visit Lake Geneva.

Signs will be posted near "Lot I" to inform people that it is for reserved parking.

Elder said he hopes the program is well used during the summer.

"When you pull up the app it would ask you if you want to pre-buy. For the app users, it would be right in front of their face that they could pre-buy a parking reservation," Elder said. "I think it could work. I'm not saying for sure it's going to work. We could give it a shot for June, July and August and see if it works."

Parking "Lot B" rental rate increased

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council also unanimously approved, April 10, to increase the rental rate for parking "Lot B," located on Center Street near Flat Iron Park, from $750 a day to $1,300 a day.

The city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee recommended the rate increase, April 5, by a 3-2 vote with aldermen Ken Howell and Fesenmaier voting "no."

Elder said the rate increase is to reflect the city's $4 an hour weekend parking rate. Parking "Lot B" is often rented by people who conduct an event at the Riviera or Flat Iron Park.

"I would consider this almost a housekeeping item," Elder said during the finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting. "We increased the parking rate on weekends from $2 an hour to $4 an hour, and we never bumped up the rental fee for the parking lot that gets used in conjunction with weddings at the Riviera."

Howell said, during the finance committee meeting, that he is against the increase because the $750 a day rate already is included in the city's 2023 budget. However, Howell voted in favor of the rate increase during the city council meeting.

"Maybe I'm sentimental, but I'm figuring we wouldn't have to ruin someone's wedding party with all of a sudden adding more money on there," Howell said during the finance committee meeting. "I think it's part of our budget now that it would be at the price that it's at now. So it's really not going to affect our budget that much, so I would say 'no' but it's just me."

The rate increase would not affect people who have already rented the parking lot or who have taken out a contract to rent the lot. It would only affect people who rent the lot in the future.

"So going forward any new contract would reflect the $1,300," Alderman Richard Hedlund said. "Anything that's already in place you can't go back and say, 'Ok, we're going to charge you $550 more.'"