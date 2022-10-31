Visit Lake Geneva presents annual impact awards. This year's winners are ...

Several residents and business representatives recently were recognized for the impact they have made to the Lake Geneva area.

Representatives from Visit Lake Geneva hosted their Annual Dinner & Impact Awards ceremony, Oct. 25 at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Boulevard in Fontana.

The Impact Awards that were presented during the ceremony included the Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award, Community Betterment Award, Hospitality Award and Rising Star Award.

Award winners are nominated by friends, family members, co-workers and community members.

Besides the awards ceremony, the event included a dinner, a presentation of Visit Lake Geneva's accomplishments during the past year and a performance from comedian Fred Klett, the brother of Visit Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett.

Outstanding citizen

Maggie Gage was the recipient of the 2022 Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award. The award is presented to a resident who has made significant contributions to the Lake Geneva area.

Gage has been a member of the Williams Bay Plan Commission for about 25 years, served four terms as a Williams Bay village trustee and a member of the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy Board, as well being involved with several other community organizations and initiatives.

Gage said she was honored to received the award and thanked the attendees for their contributions to the Walworth County area.

"It's very special and, of course, I treasure it," Gage said of receiving the award. "I realize how much you have contributed through the years and your contributions, whether they're individual or collective, have made this the wonderful spot that we all cherish."

William Gage, Maggie Gage's son and co-owner of Gage Marine, presented the award to his mother. William Gage said his mother is a caring person who always tries to help others in the community.

"She's the first person to bring a meal to someone in need," William Gage said. "From her perspective, the glass is always half full. She encourages every one of us to make an impact in a positive way in whatever we endeavor to do."

Community betterment award

The Community Betterment Award was presented to Carolyn Gable, founder of the Expect a Miracle Foundation and president and CEO of New Age Transportation.

The award is given to a person or organization that helps to improve the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area.

Gable said she is pleased to receive the award. She said she encourages people to visit the Expect a Miracle path, which is located along the Geneva Lake shore path.

"My life passion is to love. The world needs it now more than ever," Gable said. "I encourage you to tell people if they're having a hard day or if they're going through something, go take a walk on the path, maybe it will help them or encourage them."

Stephanie Klett said Gable is an inspiration to other people in the community.

"This year's awardee has an inspiring story filled with miracles," Stephania Klett said. "She believes in miracles so much that she created a special place along the Geneva shore path for folks to be inspired, encouraged and motivated."

Showing hospitality

Beth Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop, received this year's Hospitality Award.

The award is presented to a person or business that offers quality customer service. The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., received the award in 2020.

Tumas thanked her staff for helping receive the award and for making The Bottle Shop's customers feel welcomed.

"What we're happy to do is provide people with an experience," Tumas said. "I tell people at my shop who come in as a customer, you don't have to agree here. You can have a beer. You can have wine. You can have a cocktail. You can have soda. You can have water, just have a good time. That's what is amazing to us because we're just here to have a good time."

A rising star in the community

The Geneva Tap House, 244 Broad St., receive the Rising Star Award, which is presented to a person, organization or business that has been a part of the community for five or less years and has made a "substantial impact in their chosen profession."

The tap house opened for business in the former Geneva Theater building in May. The business features 50 self-pour taps that allow customers to sample a variety of locally-crafted beers and wines.

Heidi McGraw, co-owner of Geneva Tap House, said she excited that her business received the award.

"All I have to say is thank you from the bottom of our hearts," McGraw said. "Never in a million years did I ever expect to be up here on a stage talking in front of people."

McGraw said opening the Geneva Tap House has been a learning experience.

"It's been quite a ride," McGraw said. "I have learned so much in a short amount of time from a lot of people who are in attendance. Thank you from Geneva Tap House."

Deanna Goodwin, who also works for Visit Lake Geneva, said the Geneva Tap House has been a welcomed addition to Downtown Lake Geneva.

"It's brought new life to a landmark building and offers a unique experience for its guests, something Lake Geneva has never seen before," Goodwin said.