Representatives from Visit Lake Geneva are gearing up for their 2023 events.

Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communication and development for Visit Lake Geneva, presented an update on the organization’s upcoming events during the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting, March 1.

Visit Lake Geneva’s annual Restaurant Week is scheduled to be held April 22 through April 30 at participating restaurants throughout Walworth County.

As part of the event, participating restaurants offer special menu items to customers.

Restaurant Week also includes the Charity Check program, in which customers of the participating restaurants may vote on which local nonprofit agency they would like to receive a monetary award.

The nonprofit organization that obtains the most votes receives $5,000, and the four runners-up receive $1,000 each.

Representatives from Tito’s Handmade Vodka are the Charity Check sponsors for Restaurant Week.

"In addition to highlighting our local dining scene and our wonderful restaurants in the Lake Geneva area, the Charity Check is a huge component to that," Goodwin said. "Through the Charity Check donation and the balloting, we award five charities with cash prizes, ranging anywhere from a $1,000 to $5,000."

Goodwin said Visit Lake Geneva currently is in the process of contacting restaurants and nonprofit organizations to participate in the event.

"We are putting some final details on that, and we will be sending out details to our restaurant partners and our nonprofit partners in Walworth County and in the area," Goodwin said.

Representatives from Visit Lake Geneva also are preparing for their Concert in the Park series, which will be held each Thursday for seven weeks during the summer beginning June 29 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.

Goodwin said they are currently contacting bands to participate in this year’s concert series. She said the concerts also will feature themed food and activities.

"We’re starting to book bands. We have some ideas for some fun themed nights with the music and the food," Goodwin said. "Every year, we are getting more and more different things to do and different bands. We’re looking forward to a fun concert series season again this year."

Visit Lake Geneva also will host the annual Electric Christmas Parade, which is scheduled to be held Dec. 7 in Downtown Lake Geneva.

For more information about the upcoming events visit www.VisitLakeGeneva.com.