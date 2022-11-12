Visit Lake Geneva kicks off Bundle Up campaign

Representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva have begun their annual Bundle Up campaign, a local initiative to collect new and gently used winter clothing items for people in need.

This year, VISIT Lake Geneva is partnering with United Way of Walworth County to collect winter clothing throughout the county through multiple nonprofit agencies.

Through Jan. 15, 2023, VISIT Lake Geneva will be accepting donations of new and gently used winter gear, such as coats, snow pants, snowsuits, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and boots in all sizes, children through adult. There is mostly a need for middle and high school-age sizes.

Donations may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily at VISIT Lake Geneva’s Visitor Information Center, 201 Wrigley Drive.

VISIT Lake Geneva Bundle Up Winter Clothing Drive—collecting coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm items to donate to those in need this winter season.

Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023

Drop off donations at the VISIT Lake Geneva Visitor Information Center, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

For more information, contact VISIT Lake Geneva at 800-345-1020 or info@visitlakegeneva.com.

This is the 11th year VISIT Lake Geneva has taken part in a winter clothing drive to assist local residents in need. Through partnerships with local charitable organizations and community members, VISIT Lake Geneva has collected thousands of clothing items over the years.

“The outpouring of generosity for this program year after year is proof there is so much good in this world,” Stephanie Klett, president & CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said in a press release. “I’m asking our Lake Geneva area residents to join us in getting in the true spirit of the season by helping our neighbors in need.”