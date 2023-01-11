VIP Services awarded $61,260 in rural transit funding for van replacement; Sharp vehicle price increases may scuttle acceptance of 80/20 cost share award

To take a page from great literature, it's both the best and worst of times for Walworth County rural transit service provider VIP Services, Inc.

While nonprofit VIP Services was recently awarded a $61,260 slice of Wisconsin's $5,097,375 state and federal rural transit funding pie for its replacement of a side-load bariatric transfer mini bus, sharp inflationary price increases for the vehicle may put VIP's acceptance of the grant award in jeopardy according to VIP Services Executive Director Craig Poshepny.

"I'm not sure we're gonna accept that grant," he said. "With the awards ... we pretty much get a vehicle every year from the state, and it's an 80/20 (percent) split. When the van was $72,000 and the state was contributing $61,000 as our grant that was one thing, but now the price has gone up to $130,000 in the last two years on the vehicle and the state is still giving us only $61,000 and we need to come up with another $50,000 on our own. We're evaluating the situation - whether we want to accept it or not."

Poshepny said VIP Services, established in 1970 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Walworth County adults with disabilities, is exploring its options.

"We're evaluating do we want to take that vehicle, which is a small mini bus, or do we want to start transferring our fleet over to more transit vans, a little different style vehicle that's a little more cost effective...," he noted. "We're kind of evaluating where we want to go. We're looking at our options right now."

Awards announced

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced Dec. 27 that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023.

“Whether it’s getting to and from work, seeing family and loved ones, or visiting the doctor, every Wisconsinite — regardless of their age, ability or ZIP code — should have access to reliable, affordable transportation,” Evers said. “For folks in our rural communities, we know that providing and having access to these essential services can often be a challenge. These grants will strengthen Wisconsin’s network of support, and we are grateful for the additional boost provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

“Thank you to all the agencies across the state who are working with us to improve our transportation services for seniors and those with disabilities,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Good transportation infrastructure means everyone has opportunities for mobility.”

Enacted on Nov. 15, 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provided WisDOT with an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program for five years beginning in 2023.

The 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program awards grants to local public bodies and private, non-profit agencies.

Since it began in the 1970s, the program has helped fund the purchase of more than 2,200 vehicles in Wisconsin. The funding also supports agencies’ mobility management and operating assistance.

Under federal transportation law, the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton and Green Bay administer the federal 5310 Program for their geographic areas. They coordinate with WisDOT to ensure the continuity of the application and project selection process.

