The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit recently conducted an investigation that involved the sale of cocaine in the Village of Bloomfield.

The investigation included controlled buys of cocaine and culminated with a search warrant, according to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

About 6 p.m., April 5, the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a drug search warrant at a residence of Joshua J. Smejkal in the Village of Bloomfield, the press release stated.

Police said about 50 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia was located inside the residence. Smejkal was arrested and transported to the Walworth County Jail, according to the press release.

According to police, Smejkal is facing charges of:

Three counts of delivery of cocaine

Possession with an intent to deliver cocaine in excess of 40 grams

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug trafficking residence.

Police said Smejkal is facing a penalty enhancer of possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a crime.