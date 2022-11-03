 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VETERANS DAY

VFW Post 2373 to host Veterans Bay ceremony at Williams Bay on Nov. 11

Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay

Solemn Veterans Day observances will be held by Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay.

 Eric Johnson

Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 will hold solemn Veterans Day observances on Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at the veteran’s memorial in downtown Williams Bay at Edgewater Park.

The keynote speaker will be Post Commander Ron Grabski. Ron Schildt will be the flag-bearer. Williams Bay High School freshman Lauren Schnobel, last May’s winner of the VFW’s 8th Grade Leadership Award, will be reciting the World War I poem “In Flanders Field.”

Edgewater Park is located lakeside on Geneva Lake along Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay, east of the fire station.

Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.

