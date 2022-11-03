VFW Post 2373 to host Veterans Bay ceremony at Williams Bay on Nov. 11

Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 will hold solemn Veterans Day observances on Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at the veteran’s memorial in downtown Williams Bay at Edgewater Park.
The keynote speaker will be Post Commander Ron Grabski. Ron Schildt will be the flag-bearer. Williams Bay High School freshman Lauren Schnobel, last May’s winner of the VFW’s 8th Grade Leadership Award, will be reciting the World War I poem “In Flanders Field.”
Edgewater Park is located lakeside on Geneva Lake along Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay, east of the fire station.
Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.
