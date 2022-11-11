'Veterans Day in The Bay' celebrates veterans; Geneva Lake VFW this year marks 90th anniversary

Solemnly gathered on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month at the Williams Bay Veterans Memorial, members of Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 hosted a Veterans Day observance at the Lions Club Pavilion at scenic lakeside Edgewater Park on Friday.

VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.

With picturesque Geneva Lake as a backdrop, local veterans and civilians, including students drawn from Faith Christian School and the Williams Bay School District, gathered to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation's veterans.

Participating in the Color Guard on Veterans Day were Bob Wereski, Ron Schildt, Andy Robbins, Bob Ahern, Cliff Erkfitz, Wayne Ruhlin, Nathan Bond, Bruce Johnson and Peter Kahl.

Following the National Anthem, this year's winners of VFW Post 2373's annual Patriot's Pen Essay Contest - winner Katherine Crudden, a home-schooled student from Elkhorn, and runner-ups Annalise Austin and Isla Shereos, of Faith Christian School in Williams Bay - led the assembled crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. The theme of the 2022 essay contest was "My Pledge to Our Veterans."

Grabski noted that 2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the 1932 founding of Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373.

"As commander of the post, I follow in the footsteps of those who have had this honor, starting with Walter Hanson, the first commander, whose name is on the flagpole," Grabski said. "The roster of the original members, all of whom served in World War I, reads like a 'Who's Who' of Walworth County families."

In his keynote address as post commander, Grabski reflected on the history, significance and importance of the Veterans Day federal holiday.

"I take you back to Nov. 11, 11 a.m., 1918," he said. "The Church Bells are ringing. The fighting has stopped. World War 1 , the 'War to End All Wars,' is over. In 1914, European countries were vying for supremacy. Archduke Ferdinand, of Austria-Hungary, was assassinated in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. This was not the reason for the war, but rather lit the fuse that ignited the tinderbox. World War 1 covered four years from 1914 to 1918. America entered the War in 1917. On Nov. 11, 1918, the armistice was signed that ended the fighting. However, the Treaty of Versailles, which formally ended the war, was signed on June 28, 1919. In 1921, the U.S. signed separate peace treaties with Germany, Austria and Hungary. While the treaty ended the war, it actually planted the seeds for World War II. The end of the war had many effects on the world. Its greatest effect was not ever imagined by the countries involved. World War 1 ended the ancient hold that the monarchies had on the policies of Europe. The monarchies were either dissolved or relegated to ceremonial status. It was the beginning of the end of Imperial Europe. Today, we mark the 104th anniversary of the cessation of fighting in 'the war to end all wars,' which unfortunately it was not. Soldiers from Williams Bay and the Geneva Lakes area were part of the 'doughboys' who served 'Over There.'"

Fundraising sales of ceremonial "poppies" are traditionally a part of Veterans Day and Memorial Day observances for veterans organizations like the VFW and American Legion. Grabski explained the significance of poppies to veterans.

"The background is a poem," Grabski said. "It relates to a specific battle in World War 1 in Flanders, Belgium."

Williams Bay High School freshman Lauren Schnobel, recipient of the VFW Post's 2022 Leadership Award, read the war poem "In Flanders Fields," penned on May 3, 1915 by Canadian physician Lt. Col. John McRae after after presiding over the funeral of friend and fellow soldier Lt. Alexis Helmer, who died in the Second Battle of Ypres. McCrae died on Jan. 28, 1918 at the rank of Acting Colonel, buried at Wimereux. France with full military honors.

Grabski continued, "Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. It is a celebration. It is the day we honor all veterans, wherever and whenever they served. We especially honor those who died to preserve our freedom."

A poignant ceremonial rifle salute was performed by VFW Color Guard members Bob Ahern, Nathan Bond, Robert Wereski, Cliff Erkfitz and Peter Kahl, who let the salute as Post Quartermaster.

"Honor Guard, port arms. Safety's off. Ready, aim, fire. Ready, aim, fire. Ready, aim, fire. Safety's on. Port arms. Present arms."

The gun salute was followed by a recording of the Civil War era military bugle call, "Taps," sometimes known as sometimes known as "Butterfield's Lullaby" for its July 1862 musical arrangement by Union Army Brigadier General Daniel Butterfield, a Medal of Honor recipient.

Grabski then reflected on veterans and their contributions to our nation.

"Who is a veteran?" Grabski asked. "He is a person who at one point in his life wrote a check payable to the American people for any amount, up to, and including, his life. For some, that check has been stamped, 'Paid in Full.' Freedom is not free. It is, in fact, very expensive ... It is the soldier, not the politician, who has given us the right and the responsibility to vote. It is the soldier, not the minister, who has given us freedom of religion. It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom to protest. It is the soldier, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag, and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag."

Grabski noted how many veterans, following their active duty service, have dedicated their civilian lives in continued service to their community and country.

"Veterans respond to various situations," Grabski said. "They are ready to help total strangers at a moment's notice. They treat people with utmost respect? VFW members have a bond unlike other organizations, such as high school and college alumni associations, fraternities, sororities, civic groups and volunteer organizations. Veterans, especially those who have served in combat, know they are living their lives on borrowed time. We came home when others did not."

In closing out Friday morning's Veterans Day ceremony, Grabski thanked those in attendance for joining the assembled VFW and American Legion members in observing Veterans Day, encouraging attendees to take the opportunity to thank a veteran for their service to the nation and the cause of maintaining our freedoms.

"When you thank a veteran for their service, you will receive a 'you're welcome, my honor, my privilege' or maybe just a smile in return," Grabski said. "Believe me when I say there is a story behind every one of those acknowledgements and a since pride in your recognition."

Auxiliary members Janet Eaton and Linda Schildt sold fundraising poppies at the Veterans Day gathering at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay, with poppy sale proceeds benefiting state and national veterans organizations, as well as local Post 2373 outreach to help veterans in need.

Schildt is married to VFW member Ron Schildt. Eaton is the widow of Gerald "Sarge" Eaton, who was a 31-year vet and also a past commander of the post. Eaton has worked with Post 2373 in funding a memorial scholarship at Williams Bay High School in her husband's name.

Students attending Friday's Veterans Day ceremony at Edgewater Park - 40 middle schoolers from Faith Christian and 17 members of the the Williams Bay High School History Club - were given poppies to wear back to school.

Luncheon follows

Following the Veterans Day ceremony, local veterans were the honored lunch guests at Williams Bay Elementary School.

"Williams Bay Elementary School celebrated and honored our family and community veterans this year with an invitation to enjoy lunch with students and then a choice to stay and read or tell stories to students after lunch," said Principal Dr. Ali Bond. "Thirty-one veterans joined us for lunch and 19 of those stayed to join the classrooms after lunch. There was a display of hands cut out of red, white and blue paper to create the American flag, flanked by stars that represent veterans in our families and in the Williams Bay community. Kindergarten classrooms also made Veterans Day crafts for the local Sherwood Lodge Assisted Living Home in Williams Bay for the 20 veterans that live there to help honor them and show our gratitude."