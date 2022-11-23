'VETERANS DAY IN THE BAY' - Williams Bay, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 conducted a solemn Veterans Day observance in the Lions Club Pavilion at Edgewater Park along scenic Geneva Lake in downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Nov. 11.
Founded 90 years ago in 1932, VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.
The Veterans Day program was led by Post Commander Ron Grabski and included a ceremonial rifle salute, fundraising poppy sales in support of veteran outreach, and the reading of the World War I poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
Despite the chill, a large crowd was on hand for the outdoor Veterans Day program, including 40 middle schoolers from Faith Christian School and 17 members of the Williams Bay High School History Club.
Following the program, 31 area veterans and their family members were the honored Veterans Day lunch guests at Williams Bay Elementary School, with 19 veterans staying to visit with students in classrooms after lunch.
Showing his enduring military form, Williams Bay resident Andy Robbins, a member of Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373, salutes the American flag during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” national anthem during the Post’s Nov. 11 Veterans Day observance at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay.
United States Marine Corps veteran Capt. Chris Potsch of Williams Bay, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, enjoyed a Veterans Day classroom lunch on Friday, Nov. 11 with his daughter Lily, a 4K student at Williams Bay Elementary School.
Top finishers in Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373’s annual Patriots Pen Essay Contest led the “Pledge of Allegiance” at the post’s solemn 2022 Veterans Day observance at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Nov. 11. At center is essay contest winner Katherine Crudden, a home schooled student from Elkhorn. Joining Crudden were contest runners-up Isla Shereos (left) and Annalise Austin (right), both students at Faith Christian School in Williams Bay.
Ron Grabski, commander of Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373, presides over solemn Veterans Day observances at the Williams Bay Lions Club Pavilion at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Nov. 11.
Williams Bay High School freshman Lauren Schnobel, winner of Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373’s 2022 Leadership Award, read the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” at the Post’s Veterans Day program at Edgewater Park in downtown Lake Geneva on Friday, Nov. 11.
Area veterans and their families were the honored lunch guests of Williams Bay Elementary School on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Among those hosted at the school was 1958-1963 U.S. Navy veteran Ted Scholtz (right) of Waterford, joined by Ellie Scholtz of Lake Geneva and grandson A.J. Scholtz, a third-grader at the school. Ted Scholtz served as a Petty Officer Second Class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Antietam.
Williams Bay resident Janet Eaton (center) was among the friends of Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 selling fundraising poppies at the Post's Veterans Day ceremony at Edgewater Park on Friday, Nov. 11. Poppy sale proceeds benefit state and national veterans organizations, as well as Post 2373 outreach to help local veterans in need. Among the supportive poppy buyers on Veterans Day were Williams Bay residents Lynne Gustavson (left) and Deb Huebscher (right). Eaton is the widow of late 31-year United States Marines veteran Gerald T. "Sarge" Eaton, a longtime member of VFW Post 2373 and Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102, among other veterans organizations.
Williams Bay resident Keith Huebscher buys a fundraising poppy from Williams Bay resident Schildt on Friday, Nov. 11, prior to the 11 a.m. start of Veterans Day observances by Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. Schildt, the wife of Post member Ron Schildt, was among the friends of Post 2373 selling fundraising poppies, with proceeds benefitting state and national veterans organizations, as well as Post 2373 outreach to help local veterans in need.