Lake Geneva officials are considering updating building design standards for new development and existing development that is planned for expansion.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission discussed the issue during their March 20 meeting. The issue also was discussed during the Jan. 16 plan commission meeting

Some of the updated design standards that have been proposed include:

Enhancing standards for exterior building materials

Enhancing site design standard

Providing bicycle parking and access for pedestrians

Increasing front pavement setbacks to match front building setbacks

Increasing landscaping along street frontages

Prohibiting parking spaces between the building and the front lot line

Prohibiting drive-through windows, service areas, loading areas, car washes, gasoline pumps and other similar structures between the principal building and the street.

The proposed design standards would not affect existing developments unless they are being expanded.

Several plan commission members and business owners have expressed concern about the last four proposed building design standards that are listed. Several business owners have said their building footprint is not large enough to accommodate some of the last four design standards, and they are concerned that those standards would affect their property values.

Jackie Mich, associate planner for Vandewalle & Associates, Inc. of Madison, said the city could consider implementing the last four standards for only new developments.

"I do feel in some cases it would be difficult for some existing sites to meet some of those requirements," Mich said. "So that's something I think we should take another look at and just applying those to new development."

Mayor Charlene Klein said she agrees that several of the business owners' properties are not large enough to meet some of the requirements of the proposed updated standards.

"We have to recognize that we have an old town here that has developed, and some of the parcels of property aren't as large as some of the younger towns. Some of these things aren't feasible and would change the whole character of their property and take away some of their existing property-- I think," Klein said. "I want the city to look as beautiful as possible, but I don't want to penalize the business owners either."

Plan commission member Kyle Cary said he would be in favor of implementing the first three listed proposed design standards and eliminating the last four listed standards.

"I think there's an agreement in the community that we can make those work," Cary said of the first three standards. "We can focus on making one, two and three really great and push that forward."

Plan commission member John Gibbs said he feels the last four listed standards should only be implemented for new developments.

"Anybody who wants to come in and they have an empty lot and they want to build on it, then they would have to meet four, five, six and seven," Gibbs said. "I think that's fair to everybody."

Several business owners attended the plan commission meeting to discuss their concerns about some of the proposed design standards.

Thomas Reed, owner of Interstate Insurance Group, said he feels the last four listed standards would negatively affect businesses that are located along Highway 50.

"It's not as big of a concern for people who don't have frontage on Highway 50," Reed said. "I can understand if this is focused on new construction. I would like to see a grandfather clause included in favor of current business owners."

Frank Guske Jr., owner of Lake Geneva Lanes, said he does not have an issue with the first three listed standards but feels the last four would negatively affect property values and business owners who want to expand the footprint of their building.

"I want to convey my heartfelt fears of the financial damages this ordinance would cause to my current and future property values," Guske said. "Initially, this ordinance would not pertain to anyone as we would be grandfathered, but this would be a detriment if we were to entertain updates to our current use or any future commercial use."

Spyro Condos, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, said some of the business owners would not be able to meet the requirements of some of the proposed design standards because of the size of their property.

"You could force some of these buildings to be in non-compliance," Condos said. "Now what does that do to their property value? It takes it down even further. So please consider this and remove it from the agenda."

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a member of the plan commission, proposed that the plan commission members continue to discuss the first three listed proposed design standards during their April 17 meeting, which they are set to discuss.

"With just those three alone, it doesn't seem to be as complicated," Fesenmaier said. "Those three items seem a little better for the community and not so impactful on the businesses."