UPDATE: Smoky fire at Lake Geneva Professional Building on Broad Street; Cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation

Area firefighters fought a smoky fire in downtown Lake Geneva on Wednesday, Nov. 16 following receipt of a dispatch call reporting smoke in the multi-tenant Lake Geneva Professional Building, 415 Broad St., which dates to 1961.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building, most heavily from the rear of the two-story structure.

"First-arriving units were on scene in two minutes and found heavy smoke showing throughout the building," said Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson, public information officer for the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department. "Firefighters advanced a hose line into the basement, where they encountered zero visibility due to the smoke. The fire was located and knocked down by the crew. Primary and secondary searches were conducted, with all occupants accounted for."

Gunderson-Moller said a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) box alarm was requested, which brought additional personnel and equipment from neighboring departments.

"Overhaul and salvage operations continued until all hot spots were extinguished," he said, noting the main body of the fire was contained to the basement, with fire extension to the first floor in the walls. "The building sustained fire, smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. Cause and origin of the fire are under investigation."

Early in the incident, Moller-Gunderson said there were multiple exposures of initial concern around the Lake Geneva Professional Building, including PNC Bank, 401 Broad St.; First Congregational United Church of Christ, 715 Wisconsin St.; and Chamberlain-Otte Certified Public Accountants, 421 Broad St.

Moller-Gunderson said an owner of the building reported hearing a loud pop in the basement prior to the appearance of smoke in the structure, which has since been turned over to the property owners.

No dollar estimates of the loss were available.

Rapid, coordinated response

Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters credited quick response and a "coordinated team effort" by more than a dozen responding agencies for a "good stop" to the blaze.

“Our fire personnel did a great job on a tough fire, preventing further damage to the property," Peters said. "We had a full duty crew in the station, which was only two blocks away, allowing for a rapid response. Additional Lake Geneva Fire members responded quickly, along with the police department and our mutual aid partners. A coordinated team effort made the difference. We are thankful no one was injured.”

Peters said the "majority" of the lower level basement, which also housed offices, sustained "moderate" fire and water damage, while the ground floor sustained minor fire and water damage. There was smoke damage throughout the building.

Peters said an ongoing joint investigation into the cause and origin of the fire are being undertaken by the Lake Geneva Fire Department, Lake Geneva Police Department and the Walworth County Sheriff's Department.

Agencies assisting the Lake Geneva Fire Department included the Darien, Town of Delavan, City of Delavan, Village of Williams Bay, Town of Sharon, City of Elkhorn, City of Burlington and Town of Linn fire departments, Lake Geneva Police Department, Bloomfield-Genoa City Ambulance, Town of Linn Police Department, Walworth County Rapid Intervention Team (RIT), Lake Geneva Mobile Command Unit, Alliant Energy and the volunteer Racine Fire Bells, which provides rehab coverage in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties serving approximately 50 fire departments and law enforcement agencies.

Moller-Gunderson said the Hebron, Ill. and Salem Lakes fire departments provided change of quarters aid to staff Lake Geneva with fire/rescue and EMS services during the incident.

"We're extremely thankful for all our mutual aid partners, including law enforcement agencies - the Lake Geneva Police Department and the Walworth County Sheriff's Department," Peters said. "We couldn't do these events without everybody that we have ... to help us through these things, such as our mutual aid partners."

Broad Street, one of the main downtown thoroughfares, was closed to through traffic between Wisconsin and Dodge streets from 11:06 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., when the fire department cleared the scene.

"The police did an outstanding job," Moller-Gunderson said of traffic control operations at the multi-agency scene.

Lake Geneva Regional News editor Stephanie Jones and reporters Dennis Hines and Travis Devlin contributed to this story.