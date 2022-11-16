UPDATE: Smoky fire at Lake Geneva Professional Building on Broad Street; Cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation

Area firefighters fought a smoky fire in downtown Lake Geneva on Wednesday, Nov. 16 following receipt of a dispatch call reporting smoke in the multi-tenant Lake Geneva Professional Building, 415 Broad St., which dates to 1961.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the building, most heavily from the rear of the two-story structure.
"First-arriving units were on scene in two minutes and found heavy smoke showing throughout the building," said Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson, public information officer for the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department. "Firefighters advanced a hose line into the basement, where they encountered zero visibility due to the smoke. The fire was located and knocked down by the crew. Primary and secondary searches were conducted, with all occupants accounted for."
Gunderson-Moller said a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) box alarm was requested, which brought additional personnel and equipment from neighboring departments.
"Overhaul and salvage operations continued until all hot spots were extinguished," he said, noting the main body of the fire was contained to the basement, with fire extension to the first floor in the walls. "The building sustained fire, smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. Cause and origin of the fire are under investigation."
Early in the incident, Moller-Gunderson said there were multiple exposures of initial concern around the Lake Geneva Professional Building, including PNC Bank, 401 Broad St.; First Congregational United Church of Christ, 715 Wisconsin St.; and Chamberlain-Otte Certified Public Accountants, 421 Broad St.
Moller-Gunderson said an owner of the building reported hearing a loud pop in the basement prior to the appearance of smoke in the structure, which has since been turned over to the property owners.
No dollar estimates of the loss were available.
Rapid, coordinated response
Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters credited quick response and a "coordinated team effort" by more than a dozen responding agencies for a "good stop" to the blaze.
“Our fire personnel did a great job on a tough fire, preventing further damage to the property," Peters said. "We had a full duty crew in the station, which was only two blocks away, allowing for a rapid response. Additional Lake Geneva Fire members responded quickly, along with the police department and our mutual aid partners. A coordinated team effort made the difference. We are thankful no one was injured.”
Peters said the "majority" of the lower level basement, which also housed offices, sustained "moderate" fire and water damage, while the ground floor sustained minor fire and water damage. There was smoke damage throughout the building.
Peters said an ongoing joint investigation into the cause and origin of the fire are being undertaken by the Lake Geneva Fire Department, Lake Geneva Police Department and the Walworth County Sheriff's Department.
Agencies assisting the Lake Geneva Fire Department included the Darien, Town of Delavan, City of Delavan, Village of Williams Bay, Town of Sharon, City of Elkhorn, City of Burlington and Town of Linn fire departments, Lake Geneva Police Department, Bloomfield-Genoa City Ambulance, Town of Linn Police Department, Walworth County Rapid Intervention Team (RIT), Lake Geneva Mobile Command Unit, Alliant Energy and the volunteer Racine Fire Bells, which provides rehab coverage in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties serving approximately 50 fire departments and law enforcement agencies.
Moller-Gunderson said the Hebron, Ill. and Salem Lakes fire departments provided change of quarters aid to staff Lake Geneva with fire/rescue and EMS services during the incident.
"We're extremely thankful for all our mutual aid partners, including law enforcement agencies - the Lake Geneva Police Department and the Walworth County Sheriff's Department," Peters said. "We couldn't do these events without everybody that we have ... to help us through these things, such as our mutual aid partners."
Broad Street, one of the main downtown thoroughfares, was closed to through traffic between Wisconsin and Dodge streets from 11:06 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., when the fire department cleared the scene.
"The police did an outstanding job," Moller-Gunderson said of traffic control operations at the multi-agency scene.
Lake Geneva Regional News editor Stephanie Jones and reporters Dennis Hines and Travis Devlin contributed to this story.
10-plus photos, video from the fire at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva
City of Burlington Fire Department firefighters (from left) Emmett Gorman, Brad Keyes, Wyatt Miller and department Health and Safety Officer Dan Rueter arrive in downtown Lake Geneva on Nov. 16 to provide mutual aid at a late morning structure fire at a multi-tenant office building. Not pictured is ladder truck driver Daniel Fallon. In addition to the Burlington Fire Department, more than a dozen different emergency services agencies provided assistance at the Walworth County incident, including the volunteer Racine Fire Bells, which provides rehab coverage in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties serving approximately 50 fire departments and law enforcement agencies.
City of Lake Geneva firefighter Larry Kulik opens a fire hydrant at Broad and Wisconsin streets Wednesday morning to charge a large diameter hose water supply line as part of initial structure fire attack operations at the Lake Geneva Professional Building, 415 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva.
Arriving in downtown Lake Geneva to provide mutual aid, Village of Williams Bay Fire Department Fire Chief Doug Smith and Capt. Dale Vavra walk to the scene of a Nov. 16 structure fire at the Lake Geneva Professional Building at 415 Broad St. The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department was assisted by more than a dozen emergency services agencies at the incident.
The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department was assisted by more than a dozen emergency response agencies at a Nov. 16 structure fire at the multi-tenant Lake Geneva Professional Building at 415 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva. The Lake Geneva Fire Department struck a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System box for the fire, drawing resources from numerous area fire departments including the Darien, Town of Delavan, City of Delavan, Village of Williams, Town of Sharon, City of Elkhorn, City of Burlington, Town of Linn, Village of Rochester and Village of Hebron. Addition assistance was provided by the Lake Geneva Police Department, Bloomfield-Genoa City Ambulance, Town of Linn Police Department, Walworth County Rapid Intervention Team (RIT), Lake Geneva Mobile Command Unit, Alliant Energy and the Racine Fire Bells rehab unit.
Monitoring the situation from his command vehicle, City of Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters updates City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan J. Babe on the unfolding fire attack response at a Nov. 16 structure fire in the Lake Geneva Professional Building, 415 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva. The Burlington Fire Department was one of more than a dozen different area emergency services agencies providing assistance at the Walworth County incident, including the volunteer Racine Fire Bells, which provides rehab coverage in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties serving approximately 50 fire departments and law enforcement agencies.