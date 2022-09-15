United Way of Walworth County to receive additional funding through American Rescue Plan Act

Walworth County has awarded the United Way of Walworth County an additional $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be distributed to local nonprofits through an ARPA grant-funding program established in 2021. The goal of the program is to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic incurred by local nonprofit agencies.

In December 2021, Walworth County awarded an initial $100,000 to the United Way through the grant-funding program. Sixteen area nonprofit agencies received between $1,000 and $9,000 each.

“Dozens of nonprofit agencies in Walworth County were impacted by the pandemic,” Tammy Dunn, United Way of Walworth County CEO, said in a press release. “They lost their fundraisers and volunteers at a critical time. They continue to experience a rise in the need for their services and programs. They are resilient heroes, and these grants will strengthen their foundations so they can continue to serve all Walworth County residents and improve our communities.”

For this round, eligible agencies can request between $1,000 and $7,500 and may utilize the grant for assistance implementing COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics; technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members will select the grant award winners. Only nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

These organizations must also maintain their principal place of business in Walworth County, conduct their business in Walworth County and serve people within Walworth County.

Applications will be available on Sept. 14. Qualifying nonprofit agencies interested in applying should contact Dunn for an application, by calling 262- 374-4474.

The application will also be available online at www.unitedwaywalworth.org. The deadline to apply is by 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The goal is to issue the awards by the end of October.