United Way of Walworth County receives an additional $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding

Walworth County has awarded the United Way of Walworth County an additional $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be distributed to local nonprofits through an ARPA grant-funding program.

The goal of the program is to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic incurred by local nonprofit agencies.

This is the third round of funding since the program was established in 2021.

In December 2021, Walworth County awarded an initial $100,000 to the United Way through the grant-funding program. Sixteen area nonprofit agencies received between $1,000 and $9,000 each. In September 2022, Walworth County awarded the United Way an additional $75,000, and 22 nonprofits received between $1,000 and $7,500 each.

“The services provided by these nonprofits are critical to the well-being of our communities,” United Way of Walworth County CEO Tammy Dunn said in a press release. “They have faced tremendous financial and operational challenges as a result of the pandemic, and we are ecstatic to partner with Walworth County to provide funds at a time when they are most needed.”

For this round, eligible agencies can request between $1,000 and $9,000 and may utilize the grant for assistance implementing COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics; technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members will select the grant award winners. Only nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. These organizations must also maintain their principal place of business in Walworth County, conduct their business in Walworth County, and serve people within Walworth County.

Applications will be available online at www.unitedwaywalworth.org on Feb. 3.

Qualifying nonprofit agencies interested in applying may also contact Dunn for an application, by calling 262-374-4474. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Feb. The goal is to issue the awards by the end of March.