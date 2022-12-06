United Way of Walworth County awards about $75,000 to local organizations

Walworth County, in partnership with the United Way of Walworth County, has awarded approximately $75,000 to 22 area nonprofits through the second round of funding through the American Rescue Act grant-funding program.

Announced in December 2021, the grant-funding program is intended to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic incurred by local nonprofit agencies.

“The services provided by these nonprofits are critical to the well-being of our communities,” United Way of Walworth County CEO Tammy Dunn said in a press release. “They have faced tremendous financial and operational challenges as a result of the pandemic, and we are ecstatic to partner with Walworth County to provide funds at a time when they are most needed.”

The grant recipients include Agape House, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Community Action Twin Oaks Shelter, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Fontana Parent Teacher Student Organization, Geneva Lakes Conservancy, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, GLAS Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County, Inspiration Ministries, Join the Movement, Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, New Beginnings APFV, New Day Women’s Clinic, Open Arms Free Clinic, Safe Families for Children Southeastern Wisconsin, Seeds of Hope, Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES), Tree House Child and Family Center, VIP Services, Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition and Walworth County Literacy Council.

Additionally, the United Way of Walworth County received approximately $1,000 in ARPA funds to cover administrative costs.

The agencies received between $1,000 and $7,500 and may use the grants for assistance in implementing COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics; technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or outreach efforts for qualifying populations impacted by COVID-19.

The third round of grant funding will become available in 2023. Details regarding the application process will be made available on the United Way of Walworth County’s website.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members selected the grant recipients based on their application, submission of required documentation and using a scoring rubric.

Only nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply.

To date, Walworth County and the United Way of Walworth County have awarded approximately $175,000 to local nonprofit agencies through the ARPA grand-funding program.

When the program concludes in 2024, approximately $375,000 will have been distributed to social service organizations.