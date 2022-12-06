 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

United Way of Walworth County awards about $75,000 to local organizations

Walworth County organizations receive $75,000 in funding through the United Way

Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda and United Way of Walworth County CEO Tammy Dunn hold a $75,000 check while surrounded by grant recipient organization representatives from Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Community Action Twin Oaks Shelter, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Fontana Parent Teacher Student Organization, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, Habitat for Humanity, Inspiration Ministries, Join the Movement, Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, New Beginnings APFV, New Day Women’s Clinic, Safe Families for Children Southeastern Wisconsin, Seeds of Hope, Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES), Tree House Child and Family Center, VIP Services, Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition, United Way of Walworth County, and Walworth County Literacy Council. Also pictured are Walworth County Board Chair Rick Stacey and Walworth County Recovery Grant Manager Richard Abbott.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

Walworth County, in partnership with the United Way of Walworth County, has awarded approximately $75,000 to 22 area nonprofits through the second round of funding through the American Rescue Act grant-funding program.

Announced in December 2021, the grant-funding program is intended to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic incurred by local nonprofit agencies.

“The services provided by these nonprofits are critical to the well-being of our communities,” United Way of Walworth County CEO Tammy Dunn said in a press release. “They have faced tremendous financial and operational challenges as a result of the pandemic, and we are ecstatic to partner with Walworth County to provide funds at a time when they are most needed.”

The grant recipients include Agape House, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Community Action Twin Oaks Shelter, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Fontana Parent Teacher Student Organization, Geneva Lakes Conservancy, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, GLAS Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County, Inspiration Ministries, Join the Movement, Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, New Beginnings APFV, New Day Women’s Clinic, Open Arms Free Clinic, Safe Families for Children Southeastern Wisconsin, Seeds of Hope, Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES), Tree House Child and Family Center, VIP Services, Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition and Walworth County Literacy Council.

People are also reading…

Additionally, the United Way of Walworth County received approximately $1,000 in ARPA funds to cover administrative costs.

The agencies received between $1,000 and $7,500 and may use the grants for assistance in implementing COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics; technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or outreach efforts for qualifying populations impacted by COVID-19.

The third round of grant funding will become available in 2023. Details regarding the application process will be made available on the United Way of Walworth County’s website.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members selected the grant recipients based on their application, submission of required documentation and using a scoring rubric.

Only nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply.

To date, Walworth County and the United Way of Walworth County have awarded approximately $175,000 to local nonprofit agencies through the ARPA grand-funding program.

When the program concludes in 2024, approximately $375,000 will have been distributed to social service organizations.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATED: Woodman's Market evacuated, search for suspect ends

UPDATED: Woodman's Market evacuated, search for suspect ends

Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers linked to Chinese government stole millions in COVID-19 relief benefits