Walworth County, in partnership with the United Way of Walworth County, has awarded approximately $100,000 to 24 area nonprofits through the third round of funding through the American Rescue Act grant-funding program.

Announced in December 2021, the grant-funding program is intended to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic incurred by local nonprofit agencies.

"Our nonprofit community is vital to Walworth County’s well-being, contributing to the health, education, and financial stability of all residents," United Way of Walworth County CEO Tammy Dunn said in a press release. "They faced tremendous financial and operational challenges and continue to fight for recovery from the pandemic, and we are grateful to partner with Walworth County to provide funds at a time when they are still so desperately needed."

The grant recipients are Agape House, Bethel House of Whitewater, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin, Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, Bloom360 Learning Community, Circle of Friends, Community Action Twin Oaks Shelter, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Geneva Lake Conservancy, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County, Inspiration Ministries, Join the Movement Events, New Beginnings APFV, New Day Women’s Clinic, Safe Families for Children Southeastern Wisconsin, Seeds of Hope, Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills, Spirit of Hope Homeless Shelter, Tree House Child and Family Center, Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition, Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, Walworth County Literacy Council and Wisconsin Makers.

The agencies received between $1,000 and $7,400 apiece and may utilize the grants for assistance in implementing COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics; technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or outreach efforts for qualifying populations impacted by COVID-19.

A potential fourth round of grant funding will be included in Walworth County’s 2024 budget, subject to County Board approval.

If funding is adopted, details regarding the application process will be made available on the United Way of Walworth County’s website.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members selected the grant recipients based on their application, submission of required documentation, and using a scoring rubric. Only nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply.

To date, Walworth County and the United Way of Walworth County have awarded approximately $275,000 to local nonprofit agencies through the ARPA grand-funding program.

When the program concludes in 2024, approximately $375,000 will have been distributed to social service organizations that directly impact the health and well-being of our communities.