A contested race is on the spring general election ballot in the Village of Williams Bay on Tuesday, April 4 for the position of municipal judge, as incumbent two-term Judge Donald Robison faces a challenge from Colin Doerge.

The Williams Bay Municipal Court, established in 1968, handles approximately 200 citation cases annually.

The election is for a two-year-term.

The Lake Geneva Regional News reached out to Robison and Doerge with candidate questionnaires in advance of election day to give voters a profile snapshot on their backgrounds, motivations for seeking office, and thoughts on what they believe to be the top pressing issues facing the village’s municipal court.

Their responses follow below:

Robison

Name: Donald Robison (Inc.)

Age: 52

Occupation: Private Practice Attorney, Robison Law LLC, in Elkhorn, and Municipal Judge for Village of Williams Bay.

Address: Williams Bay, WI.

Community involvement: Williams Bay Municipal Judge; Member of St. Patrick’s Church, Delavan Sports Club, YMCA, and One Point Aikido Center; Volunteer at Feathered Friends Parrot Rescue; former board member of The Chapel on the Hill Performing Arts Center and homeless shelter chaperone; donate regularly to firefighter and police organizations in Elkhorn and Delavan, St. Coletta Home for the disabled, and Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital.

Previous elected experience: Municipal Judge of Williams Bay since 2015.

Why do you want to be municipal judge: I am using my eighteen years of legal experience, including about 36 trials in private practice and eight years of judging, to continue serving as the judge of Williams Bay. Every competent adult who has the time, skill and ability should make an effort to serve in government.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in regard to the municipal judge position: 1) During hard economic times, municipalities rely more on money from citations to plug deficit gaps. In Wisconsin, municipal judges set the dollar amount of almost all fines except traffic forfeitures. Judges are sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the rights of the people as stated in the Bill of Rights. Any candidate taking over the position as judge of Williams Bay must resist pressure from other branches of government to raise fines excessively – in violation of the Eighth Amendment; and protect defendants’ Fifth Amendment rights to an unbiased arbitrator by remaining focused on delivering fair and impartial decisions without concern of generating money for the municipality.

2) Using the resources of the court to keep juvenile offenders from using drugs, and making sure they attend school.

Anything else you want to add: I graduated from Marquette University School of Law in 2005 and hold a MS degree in biology from DePaul University. I worked in the steel construction industry during the 90’s, and later, after returning to school, was a research assistant at Harvard and Northwestern University. I’m married and raised four children. Since April of 2013, I’ve run a successful private law practice in Elkhorn. I’m licensed to practice in Illinois and Wisconsin, the Eastern and Western Federal Districts of Wisconsin, and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. I also hold a certificate as a Bethel Bible scholar.

My judicial philosophy is listen to the facts, apply the written law and “do no injustice in court . . . [and don’t] be partial to the poor or defer to the great, but in righteousness shall you judge your neighbor,” (Lev. 19:15); “and to do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God” (Mic. 6:8).

Doerge

Name: Colin Doerge

Age: 37

Occupation: Attorney.

Address: 61 Hill St., Williams Bay.

Community involvement: Williams Bay Lions Club and Williams Bay Business Association involvement, St. Benedict’s Catholic Church member, T-ball coach.

Previous elected experience: None.

Why do you want to be municipal judge: I want to be a judge as part of my commitment to the community. Patience and listening skills are two qualities that I have that I think will lend to my ability to be a good judge. I understand that when issues are in front of a judge, people can feel like there is a lot at stake and many times there is. I will try my best to make sure each party feels heard, and it would be my hope that all parties will get a sense that I am taking their concerns into consideration, even in cases when I make a decision that may not be in their favor.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in regard to the municipal judge position: As a candidate for Municipal Judge, my main goal is keeping this community a great place to raise a family. If elected, I will be fair and impartial and make sure that anyone who appears before me is treated with the utmost respect. I will uphold ordinances in a fair manner while making sure that I make considerations and judgments on a case-by-case basis.

Anything else you want to add: I have been living in The Bay for about four years with my wife Emily, 5-year-old son Jasper, and 4-year-old daughter Lila. I have been coming here and enjoying the community since I met my wife in 2007. My wife’s family has been residing in Williams Bay since 1968.

I was born and raised in Pittsburgh. I attended the University of Dayton for undergrad, where I met my wife. I attended law school at the University of Pittsburgh. I am now in a work-from-home attorney position, which has allowed great flexibility to spend more time in the community with my family. I can often be spotted walking around town with my kids in the double stroller.

Prior to living in The Bay, I was involved in previous communities where I resided. I coached basketball, umpired and refereed, taught CCD, and spearheaded neighborhood trash pickups, among other things.

As a baseball umpire and basketball referee, I learned how to be an impartial arbiter while making prompt and accurate calls. My Catholic faith propels me to focus on serving the community in a way that it fair and just. I am an avid reader and always looking to challenge myself to think deeper.

I look forward to receiving your vote.

