Two City of Delavan residents are facing several drug-related charges as a result of an investigation that occurred in late March, according to police.

Representatives from the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation that included the sale of cocaine in the City of Delavan according to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation included controlled buys of cocaine and culminated with a search warrant, according to the press release.

About 1 p.m., March 31, the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance of the City of Delavan Police Department, executed a drug search warrant at a residence in the City of Delavan.

Police said Reynaldo Miranda Jr., 47, and Damien R. Miranda, 24, were present at the time the search warrant was served.

According to police, about 4.87 grams of cocaine, 7.67 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and 19.9 pounds of marijuana were located inside the residents.

Police said four firearms were confiscated from the residence, one on which was reported stolen, as well as about $38,000.

Reynaldo Miranda Jr. and Damien R. Miranda were arrested and transported to the Walworth County Jail, according to police.

Police said Reynaldo Miranda Jr. is facing charges of:

Two counts of possession of firearm by a felon

Two counts of delivery of cocaine

Receiving stolen property

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, one to five grams

Possession with intent to deliver THC 2,500 grams to 10,000 grams, party to a crime

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug trafficking residence.

Police said Damien R. Miranda is facing charges of:

Possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin, less than 100 grams

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine one to five grams, party to a crime

Possession with intent to deliver THC 2,500 grams to 10,000 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug trafficking residence.

According to police, Reynaldo Miranda Jr. and Damien R. Miranda also are facing penalty enhancers of intent to distribute/deliver drugs within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a crime.