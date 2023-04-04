The Lake Geneva City Council will have two new members, according to results of the April 4 spring election.

District 2

Linda Frame defeated incumber John Halverson to become the new District 2 alderman for the City of Lake Geneva.

Frame received 311 votes, while Halverson obtained 245 votes. There was one write-in vote for the District 2 race.

This will be the first time Frame has served on the Lake Geneva City Council. She previously served as the city's harbormaster from 2019 to 2020.

Halverson was a member of the city council for about six years. He was first elected in 2017 then re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

District 3

Peg Esposito defeated incumbent Richard Hedlund to become the new District 3 alderman.

Esposito obtained 372 votes, while Hedlund received 230 votes. There were three write-in votes for the District 3 race.

This was a political rematch from the 2021 spring election, in which Hedlund won by three votes.

Esposito is a member of the Lake Geneva Park Board of Commissioners and has been involved with the Friends of Hillmoor group.

Hedlund had served as city alderman for about nine years. He was appointed to the city council in 2014 to fill out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who passed away that September.

Hedlund was elected to his first full term in 2015 and re-elected in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, District 1, and Alderman Ken Howell, District 4, ran unopposed during the election.

Municipal judge re-elected

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing has been re-elected to another term.

Sibbing received 1,407 votes, while his challenger Paul Karkula received 589 votes. There were 10 write-in votes for the municipal judge race.

Sibbing has served as Lake Geneva's municipal judge for about 25 years. He previously served as Lake Geneva's city attorney from 1980 to 1996.

Karkula has worked as a Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court judge for about 24 years.

PRAT Tax referendum fails

A non-binding referendum question regarding whether a Premier Resort Area Tax should be established in the City of Lake Geneva failed by about 56 votes.

The referendum question received 1,118 "no" votes and 1,062 "yes" votes.

City officials placed the referendum question on the ballot to gauge the community's support about whether a Premier Resort Area Tax should be implemented for the City of Lake Geneva.

The Premier Resort Area Tax would have placed a sales tax on tourism-related businesses in Lake Geneva.

Incumbent re-elected to school board seat

Incumbent Niki Ceisel was re-elected to her Town of Linn seat on the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board during the April 4 election.

Ceisel received 3,018 votes, while challenger Quan Le received 1,607 votes. There were 42 write-in votes for the school board seat.

School board members Barbara Krause and Jeffrey Buntrock ran unopposed.