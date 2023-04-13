The Lake Geneva City Council will soon have two new members.

Two challengers defeated two incumbents to serve on the city council during the April 4 spring election.

District 2

Linda Frame defeated incumbent John Halverson to become the new District 2 alderman for the City of Lake Geneva.

Frame received 311 votes, while Halverson obtained 245 votes. There was one write-in vote for the District 2 race.

Frame said she is excited about winning the election and is looking forward to serving as a city alderman.

"I am thrilled," Frame said. "I am looking forward to it."

Halverson congratulated Frame on winning the election and running a good campaign.

"Obviously, she's a good campaigner and she beat the heck out of me in that area," Halverson said. "I don't like campaigning very much, and obviously I'm not very good at it."

This will be the first time that Frame will serve on the Lake Geneva City Council. She previously served as the city's harbormaster from 2019 to 2020.

Frame said, as aldermen, she would like to help the city solve its parking issues and to find ways to reduce the city's parking rate and parking fine.

"I don't think it's necessary to keep the $4 an hour parking rate going," Frame said. "They started it for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Well, they might want it for seven days a week for next year. We want to get it back down to where it belongs. We're not Chicago or Milwaukee. We don't need that."

Frame said she also would like to help the city find uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property and have residents become involved with the decision-making process.

"We need to figure out what we want to do with it, but there needs to be residents involved with the decision," Frame said. "They're paying all of these taxes for it, so it would be nice to get them involved with it too."

Frame said she enjoyed campaigning during the weeks before the election and interacting with residents.

"I had a blast because I met and talked to over 200 people one on one just to get to know them and ask them what their concerns are for the city and what they like about it," Frame said. "I got an earful. I took a lot of notes and I heard a lot of great ideas that the residents have, and they should be heard."

Halverson was first elected alderman in 2017 after defeating then incumbent Ted Horne. He ran unopposed during the 2019 election and defeated challenger Ann Esarco during the 2021 election.

Halverson said he enjoyed serving as city alderman and interacting with the residents of Lake Geneva.

"I enjoyed everything but the campaigning," Halverson said. "I liked meeting different people. I liked hearing their opinions. I liked sorting out what was right and what was wrong, and I liked being a part of the Lake Geneva experience, which has many aspects of it. I just loved the job."

Halverson said he is not certain whether he would run for city alderman again in the future.

"I would consider running again, but it all depends on how things are going," Halverson said. "I loved the job, but sometimes it's just time to move on. I don't know where I stand."

District 3

Peg Esposito defeated Richard Hedlund to become the new District 3 alderman for Lake Geneva.

Esposito received 372 votes, while Hedlund obtained 230 votes. There were three write-in votes for the District 3 race.

The District 3 race was a political rematch from the 2021 spring election, in which Hedlund won by three votes.

Esposito indicated that she was excited to win the political rematch in this year's spring election.

"I did it," Esposito said after the election results were posted at the city council chambers, April 4.

Esposito said she is looking forward to serving as an alderman for the City of Lake Geneva.

"I'm so excited. I really am," Esposito said. "I'm very excited to be representing this area. I think it's going to be very fun."

Esposito is currently a member of the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners. She also has been involved with the Friends of Hillmoor group.

She ran unsuccessfully for District 3 alderman in 2010 against then incumbent Bill Mott.

Hedlund had served as city alderman for about nine years. He was appointed to the city council in 2014 to fill out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who passed away that September.

He ran unopposed during the 2015, 2017 and 2019 spring elections before being challenged by Esposito in 2021.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, District 1, and Alderman Ken Howell, District 4, ran unopposed during the election.

The elected aldermen are set to be sworn in during a city council re-organizational meeting 5:30 p.m., April 18 at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.