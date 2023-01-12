Two Lake Geneva aldermen and municipal judge set to be challenged during 2023 spring election

Two Lake Geneva aldermen and a municipal judge are set to be challenged during the upcoming 2023 spring election.

District 2 Aldermen John Halverson is set to be challenged by former Lake Geneva Harbormaster Linda Frame.

Halverson has served as a Lake Geneva alderman for about six years, being first elected in 2017.

He was last re-elected during the spring 2021 election defeating then challenger Ann Esarco.

Frame served as Lake Geneva's harbormaster from 2019 to 2020.

District 3 Alderman Richard Hedlund is set to be challenged by Peg Esposito in a political rematch from the spring 2021 election, in which Hedlund defeated Esposito by three votes.

Hedlund received 171 votes, and Esposito obtained 168 votes during that election.

Hedlund has served as a Lake Geneva alderman for about eight years. He was appointed District 3 alderman in October 2014 to fill out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who died that spring.

He ran unopposed during the 2015, 2017 and 2019 spring elections before being challenged by Esposito in the spring 2021 election. Hedlund currently serves as the city council president.

Esposito has been a member of the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners since December 2020.

This will be the third time she has run for city alderman. She first ran unsuccessfully in 2010 against then incumbent Bill Mott.

Aldermen Shari Straube, District 1, and Ken Howell, District 4, are set to run unopposed during the upcoming election.

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing is set to be challenged by Paul Karkula.

Sibbing has served as Lake Geneva's municipal judge since 1997. He was last re-elected in spring 2019, when he ran unopposed.

Before becoming the municipal judge, Sibbing served as Lake Geneva's city attorney from 1980 to 1996.

Karkula currently serves as a circuit judge in Cook County, Illinois.

Lake Geneva aldermen serve a two-year term, and the municipal judge serves a four-year term.