The State of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale dealer licenses from two Elkhorn wholesale dealers for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that they violated state law when they sold motor vehicles directly to consumers, rolled back odometers on vehicles, and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

Due to the nature of the violations, the department took action to immediately revoke the license from Fast Automotive, LLC, 735 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, effective April 24.

The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on May 31. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. Fast Automotive did not appeal, and the decision is final.

Also, due to the nature of the violations, M X Auto Sales, LLC, 735 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, had its license immediately revoked on April 24.

The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on June 2. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. M X Auto Sales did not appeal, and the decision is final.