Trolley transportation discussed for City of Lake Geneva

Imagine trolleys traveling around the City of Lake Geneva and dropping people off to different locations in the community.

Lake Geneva officials and members of the Business Improvement District Board are considering making such a transportation option available in the city.

The topic was discussed during the Nov. 2 Business Improvement District Board meeting.

During the past several weeks, city officials and several Downtown business owners have proposed alternatives for providing additional revenue for the city instead of increasing parking rates.

City officials are recommending a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 budget. The city's current parking rate is $2 an hour daily, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

Several business owners have expressed concern that increasing parking to $4 an hour Friday, Saturday and Sunday would discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.

An option that has been proposed includes establishing more paid parking areas instead of increasing parking rates.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improve District Board, has proposed establishing additional parking areas near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which the city recently purchased for $6 million, city-owned property on Edwards Boulevard near Servpro Restoration Services and along Country Club Drive near the Utility Commission building.

Condos has proposed developing a trail system or a shuttle service to connect people to the different parking areas and the Downtown.

Local officials said, during the Business Improvement District meeting, that offering trolley service could be an attractive transportation option for visitors.

"Think of the transportation as an experience itself," Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communications and development for Visit Lake Geneva, said. "Frankly, people would rather ride on a quaint trolley than a school bus type of thing."

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, said the trolley service could offer stops to the different Downtown businesses.

"It could make stops throughout town," Straube said. "Because sometimes people want to get picked up at Popeye's and dropped off somewhere else."

Laura Thompson, Business Improvement District Board member, said providing a trolley service would give people an opportunity to visit different areas of the community.

"It could just make a tour around Lake Geneva and if people want to get dropped off at certain areas they can," Thompson said. "This way they can see some of the retail areas and stops they didn't even know were there."

Condos said the trolleys could be funded through people who want to place advertisements on the vehicles. He said the trolleys would be an enjoyable form of transportation to visitors.

"It would add some charm with the trolleys," Condos said. "We have a very classy community."

Mayor Charlene Klein said she has contacted Walt Chadick of Yerkes Observatory because he previously worked at a trolley company in Chicago, and he provided her with names of companies that could provide trolleys to the city.

"I looked into it. There's two really nice trolleys for sale, and we can get them both for $100,000," Klein said, "so if you have any money to contribute."

Alexandria Binanti, marketing and events manger for Visit Lake Geneva, said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has grants available to help communities purchase trolleys and other types of shuttle services.

"Kenosha has a trolley program and half of the transport and schedule is funded by state grants," Binanti said.

Condos said providing some type of shuttle service would help attract more people to Lake Geneva.

"There's a lot of possibilities with the properties we have," Condos said. "Many years have gone by, and we need to take a step because it's really going to affect everybody if we don't capture that crowd and they're going to go somewhere else."