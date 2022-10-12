 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick-or-Treat roundup: Hours for trick-or-treating throughout Walworth County

Mom and her daughter trick-or-treat in downtown Lake Geneva

A mother and her daughter trick-or-treat in downtown Lake Geneva.

 Scott Williams

Halloween is fast approaching and with it being just a few weeks away on Monday, Oct. 31, kids in their costumes will be roaming around Walworth County going door-to-door looking to fill their bags and buckets with candy. Below are the days and times trick-or-treating will be be held throughout Walworth County.

City of Lake Geneva trick-or-treating hours

Sunday, Oct. 30: Noon–5 p.m.

Village of Genoa City trick-or-treating hours

Monday, Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.

Village of Williams Bay trick-or-treating hours

Monday, Oct. 31: 4–7 p.m.

Village of Walworth trick-or-treating hours

Monday, Oct. 31: 4–6 p.m.

Village of Fontana trick-or-treating hours

Monday, Oct. 31: 4–7 p.m.

Village of Sharon trick-or-treating hours

Monday, Oct. 31: 4–7 p.m.

Town of Lyons trick-or-treating hours

Saturday, Oct. 29: 3–5 p.m.

