“Fifteen men on the dead man’s chest, yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum. Drink and the devil had done for the rest, yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum!” — Fictional sea shanty from “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson, 1882.

Mystery and swashbuckling adventure arising out of the action-packed tales of buccaneers and buried gold awaited playgoers attending the March 10-11 Williams Bay Drama Club production of John Hildreth’s adaption of Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic 1882 adventure novel, “Treasure Island.”

The two-act play, presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., was directed by Williams Bay High School senior and second-year student director Citlali Carbajal, a four-year Drama Club member who is planning to major in fashion design and minor in entrepreneurship at either Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., or Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

“I loved directing these past two years,” Carbajal said. “Being a student director in high school was the most difficult project I ever tackled. Being a director isn’t something that people take lightly. When you are a director, all you do is breathe, sleep, eat your show. And it is extremely overwhelming, but once you see your cast bowing you realize that all of the endless nights, frustrations, and coffee gallons paid off.”

Staging “Treasure Island” was a challenging endeavor on several levels for Carbajal.

“Being a student director is a little bit different because you aren’t just working with actors, you are working with the people you have classes with and grew up with,” she noted. “Being that I was director last year too, this year the actors were used to me being in charge, but when I first got started it was extremely difficult for me to gain their trust for the production and to take me seriously as someone in charge, given that they sat next to me every day in class.”

Additionally, Carabajal said “Treasure Island” is a complex production to stage.

“It was a difficult show ... because of all the constant changing settings, monologue after monologue, and making sure that everything flowed easily,” she noted. “The most difficult part was all the lines that had to be memorized. Actors found themselves confused as to which monologues went where and what order everything went in. Friday’s performance was like a breath of fresh air after all the stress leading up to it. Everything mostly flowed and we got heartwarming compliments that gave us the confidence for closing night.”

As her time at Williams Bay High School and 4-year Drama Club involvement draws to a end, Carbajal called the March 11 closing night performance “extremely bittersweet” as the “last time I would ever get on that stage to introduce a show I had poured everything into.”

“Saturday’s show went even better than Friday’s, if that was even possible,” she said. “The actors came off stage from Act One giggling at a minor flaw and their eyeliner getting thicker and thicker because their sweat kept making them rub their eyes. Overall, it went better than we ever hoped.”

As she prepares to graduate with the Class of 2023 on May 26, Carbajal said she’ll be leaving with many cherished memories of her time in the Williams Bay School District.

“A lot of us made lasting friendships and memories to last a lifetime,” she noted. “I’ve been at The Bay since I was four years old and have grown up with the same people my entire life. I am even walking at graduation with my first-ever best friend.”

Classic tale

Set in the mid-1800s, young Jim Hawkins discovers a treasure map in a dead pirate’s sea-chest and is led on an expedition on The Hispaniola across the ocean to recover a fortune in plundered gold.

In this swashbuckling classic Robert Louis Stevenson tale of piracy and heroism, fair winds and favorable seas soon give way to mutiny, greed and the evil machinations of a one-legged scoundrel named Long John Silver as Hawkins finds himself on an unforgettable adventure as he fights for his life — and the lives of his friends. In the end, Hawkins determines that “a pirate’s life is not for me” in the coming-of-age adventure tale.

Cast members were senior Anna Lock as Jim Hawkins; freshman Jayden Cook as Long John Silver; senior Jesse Robison as Squire Trelawney; sophomore Emily Monroe as Dr. Livesey; junior Brooke Peyer as Capt. Smolett; senior Samantha Thompson as Billy Bones and Job Anderson; junior Aaron Robertson as Capt. Flint; freshman Avery Kimmerly as Blind Pew and Ben Gunn; sophomore Elizabeth “Libby” Anhold as Israel Hands; junior Abigail Sennett at Mr. Hawkins and Dick Johnson; senior Japanese exchange student Nanao Tsuruta at Tom Morgan and Nathan; senior exchange student Diloro Izzatshoeva of Tajikistan as George Merry and Dirk O’Brien; eighth-grader Dex Straubel as Tom Redruth; eighth-grader Sasha Koledova as John Hunter; eighth-grader Isabelle Chamberlain as Black Dog; sophomore Kylee Amstutz as Mr. Arrow; sophomore Jose Pilo as Capt. Jacobs and Parrot; sophomore Joselyn Hernandez as Pirate One; sophomore Vanessa Thompson as Pirate Two; senior Citlali Carbajal, director; senior Nadia Nateghi, assistant director; senior Evelyn Hamberg, technical director, lights technician and soundboard technician; and sophomore Max Robertson, backstage manager.

Involved in production support for “Treasure Island” were Drey Toro and Will Sorenson, assistant technicians; Jose Pilo, Kylee Amstutz and Sylas Jeninga, backstage technicians; industrial tech-ed teacher Jake White, art teacher Jennifer Pelnar and Kyle Marshall, stage construction/set design; Jesse Robison, fight choreographer; Stella Bushey, usher; Rosa Jiminez and Kyle Marshall, ticket table; Citlali Carbajal and Anna Lock, playbill photography; math teacher Darla Thiel, cast photographer; and English/science teacher Amanda Anderson, Drama Club faculty advisor.

Playwright Hildreth, a Madison native and an alumnus of the University of Chicago and The Second City, lives in Chicago, where he teaches in the theatre department at Columbia College and The Conservatory at The Second City.

A “challenging” production

“Treasure Island” was a complex and ambitious theatrical undertaking according to English and science teacher Amanda Anderson, Drama Club faculty advisor.

“This is the first year of my advising Drama Club and I had some very large shoes to fill,” she noted. “I’m incredibly impressed and proud of the students for pulling off such a challenging play. They had to not only memorize a ton of lines but also memorize those lines in ‘ye olde’ pirate speech for added difficulty. I loved that they did something serious, full of sword-fighting and betrayal and humor, because it really showed how versatile our cast was to be able to hit all of those notes. The students completely surpassed my expectations and showed me that they truly have a wonderful spark of creativity and confidence. It was lovely to see how excited and proud the students were after accomplishing Friday’s show, and they carried that confidence into Saturday. We ended on a strong note. Drama Club is always about the students first. It’s important to me that they have fun and that they have something to remember.”

Throughout the lengthy slate of rehearsals and into the two-performance show run on March 10-11, Anderson was impressed with both the improvements shown by the students and their upbeat, can-do spirit.

“Any mistakes were improved through, and the students were able to laugh about it later, and that was something that I really loved the most,” she said.

Anderson was also pleased by the work of student director Carbajal.

“I was very lucky to have a student director like Citlali,” Anderson noted. “She knew the ins and outs of this student-led club and often was two steps ahead of me. A lot of the knowledge in this club is passed from student director to student director. It’s fascinating to see how they have built a culture through this, and I love simply being a part of the fabric holding it all together. Citlali is extremely driven to succeed, and my main role was simply in helping to guide her and support her when she needed an extra hand to make something happen, whether that was in building the set or advertising through administration avenues. What I’m most proud of is her behavior during the show.”

Anderson praised Carbajal’s steady, even-keeled leadership as student director.

“Many of our students were performing for the first time, and when nerves and panic threatened to take over, Citlali intervened and sat down with them to talk it through and encourage them,” she noted. “This mentorship is invaluable amongst the student-led culture of the club. She is a genuine leader in our school and I will truly miss her when she graduates.”