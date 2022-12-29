Traver School Winter Concert: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 - Linn Joint 4 School District

Sounds of the holiday season came to Grades 4K-8 Traver School in the Town of Linn on Thursday, Dec. 15 as the Linn Joint 4 School District hosted afternoon and evening concerts in the school gymnasium.

The 2:30 p.m. Grades 4K-3 Winter Concert and the 6:30 p.m. Grades 4-8 Winter Concert were conducted under the direction of new Traver music and band teacher Parlee Hayden, a Boston native starting her teaching career after completing her masters degree studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A Scholastic Book Fair was held in the gymnasium in conjunction with the Winter Concerts.

“The afternoon concert was filled with a variety of musical instruments and performance types,” Hayden said of the Grades 4K-3 Winter Concert. “I was very proud of my students’ composure, as well as their performing instincts with any unplanned hiccups.

The elementary Winter Concert started with Traver’s 4K and kindergarten students singing “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Dreidel Song.”

Singing, dancing and playing, students in first and second grade performed “Hot Chocolate” from the movie “Polar Express,” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

Singing and playing, Traver third-graders performed three songs — “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and “Feliz Navidad.”

The elementary Winter Concert concluded with an audience sing-along of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The evening Winter Concert featured the fourth, sixth and eighth grade music classes, the Grades 5-8 Band and the Grades 5-8 Jazz Band.

“The fourth through eighth grade classes performed more difficult pieces on some new instruments, such as handbells,” Hayden noted. “The highlight of the show was the Traver Band, now consisting of 22 students. Their stamina for a new group was impressive, as they played five total pieces.”

Fourth-graders sang and played “The Dreidel Song,” “Feliz Navidad” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The Grades 5-8 Band performed “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “Jingle Bells” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Playing handbells, sixth-graders performed “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The Grades 5-8 Jazz Band, featuring Matthew Christensen on bass and Callie Andersen and Madilynn Schwartz on piano, played “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Eighth-graders, playing handbells, concluded the Winter Concert with a performance of “Carol of the Bells.”

“I was very pleased to see such a great turnout for both afternoon and evening concerts,” Hayden said. “The students were excited to share but nervous to perform in the days leading up. Many students, similar to us, are their own worst critic. In preparation, I frequently encouraged mistakes and highlighted exciting moments within each step of the learning process. Contrary to the norm, both concerts discouraged ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ notes. Instead, the concerts were about coming together as a school community to make music and generate excitement for the holiday season. Make a joyful noise!”

Hayden said music education is “a fundamental part of the learning experience and development for children” at Traver.

“Vocal and instrumental education provide numerous outlets of collaboration, creativity, exploration and growth,” she noted. “Discovering your voice, its presence, its influence and its beauty spans beyond the music room and into confidence, public speaking, group work, grammar, syllables, etcetera. Learning to play an instrument improves motor skills, hand-eye coordination, thinking, processing, multi-tasking.”

Said Hayden of her music education philosophy, “At Traver, my goal is to create an environment that challenges all students to explore, think and perform. While total music literacy would be nice, the most important thing students can get out of music education is an excitement for learning.”

In 42 Photos: Black Point Estate and Gardens, Lake Geneva, Summer 2022 Black Point Bedroom 2.jpg Black Point Estate Bedroom Black Point: Catherina Seipp (1846-1920) Black Point: Conrad Seipp portrait Black Point: Conrad Seipp photograph Black Point: Emma Seipp Schmidt Black Point Estate Tower Black Point Estate Grounds Black Point Flower Bed Black Point Garden Beds Black Point Gift Shop Black Point Guests Stroll Grounds Black Point: Headboard Detail Black Point Hillside View, Approaching From Geneva Lake Black Point View From Geneva Lake Black Point Medicine Cabinet Black Point Paving Bricks.jpg Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 2 Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 3 Black Point: Seipp family photo Black Point: Side View Showing Verandas Black Point: Site Director David A. Desimone Black Point: Table Scene Black Point: Billiard Room Black Point: Group Outing Visit Black Point: Music Room Black Point: Parlor 2 Black Point: Parlor Black Point: Billiard Room 2 Black Point: Tower View of Geneva Lake in the Early Evening Black Point: Dining Room Black Point: Early Evening View of Geneva Lake from Tower Black Point: Amy Bachtell of Hartland Taking Picture of Flowers Black Point: Stained Glass in Music Room.jpg Black Point: Staircase Black Point Estate Tower with Blue Sky Black Point: View from Second Story Wrap-Around Veranda Black Point: Wardrobe Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 2 Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 1 Artist's view of Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. facility