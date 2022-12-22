Town of Linn issues snow emergency declaration

Wrote Weiss in his disaster declaration, "Whereas, pursuant to sections 323.11 and 323.14(4)(b) of the Wisconsin Statutes it is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, welfare and good order of the Town to proclaim that emergency conditions exist; and whereas, the disaster has resulted in hazardous outdoor and road conditions, which will continue to cause longer times for roadways to be cleared, and some roads to be impassible; and whereas, no person shall park or leave standing any vehicle on any street to avoid interference with snow removal operations; and whereas, the Town of Linn requests Walworth County, WI, to advise the State of Wisconsin of our emergency conditions, and may request for county assistance: Now, therefore, pursuant to sections 323.11 and 323.14(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, I hereby declare a condition of disaster due to snow, and excessively cold and windy conditions until 12:00 p.m. on December 24, 2022."