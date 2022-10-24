Tourism commission awards city about $167,000 to help pay off Riviera renovation debt

The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has agreed to grant the city about $167,000 to help pay off debt for the Riviera renovation project.

Members of the tourism commission unanimously approved, Oct. 10, to transfer $167,375 from the tourism fund to the city’s debt service fund to help pay off money the city borrowed to complete renovations to the Riviera building.

“It’s to offset some of the city’s general fund costs toward the Riviera renovations,” City Administrator Dave Nord said.

City aldermen approved in 2020 to sell about $9.42 million in bonds to borrow money of that same amount to help pay for the Riviera renovation project, which was completed in 2021, and other future projects.

The $167,375 will not be transferred to the debt service fund until next year, but Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said the transfer has to be approved now, so the city is able to include the funding in its 2023 budget.

“Technically, it’s on the budget for next year, but we’re doing it now because it affects taxes and timing,” Waspi said. “It actually gets transferred in 2023.”

Nord said city officials are in the process of working on the 2023 budget. The budget is set to be approved in November.

“The budget process is now and that number either needs to be confirmed or denied by the tourism commission, so we can put it in the budget,” Nord said.

The tourism commission approved to transfer about $200,000 from the tourism fund to the city debt service fund in October 2021 to help pay off the debt for the Riviera renovations.

Waspi said granting the city money to help pay off the Riviera project debt helps reduce the city’s projected property tax rate increases during the upcoming years. The tourism commission receives its funding from room taxes.

“We use out of town taxpayer money to keep the mill rate down,” Waspi said.