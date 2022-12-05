 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tourism commission awards $15K grant for Lake Geneva bridal expo at Riviera

Bridal expo (copy)

The fourth annual Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo is scheduled to be held Jan. 21, 2023 at the Riviera ballroom. Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission awarded a $15,000 grant to the expo organizers to help them promote the event.

 Submitted, Regional News

Scenic Southwick Creek runs through the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay on its way to its outlet at Geneva Lake. Despite their small size, Southwick, along with Harris Creek, which also runs through Kishwauketoe, deposit millions of gallons of wetland-filtered fresh water into Geneva Lake daily.

The fourth annual Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo is scheduled to be held Jan. 21, 2023 at the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.

The event is set feature about 40 vendors including wedding venues, photographers, florists, caterers, hotels and limousine companies.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved, Nov. 14, to award a $15,000 grant to Celebration Management to help them advertise and promote the expo.

Charlie Lorenzi of Celebration Management — organizers of the expo — said about 700 people attended this year’s event and he expects about the same amount of people to attend in 2023.

He said he plans to use local hotels if more vendor space is needed.

“It’s actually going to be quite big next year,” Lorenzi said. “The possibility of it spilling over to the hotels exists, because we ran out of vendor space this year.”

Lorenzi said several vendors have reported obtaining clients by participating in the event, which is the reason they return each year.

“Everybody sold business out there,” Lorenzi said. “If you pay $250 for a booth and you get 10 weddings, you’re like, ‘I’m going back.’”

Lorenzi said he plans to use several social media sites to help market the event. He said the expo helps attract many people to the Lake Geneva hotels each year.

“It’s a worthwhile event,” Lorenzi said. “I think you will get your money back.”

Alderman Rich Hedlund, who also is a member of the Tourism Commission, said not only does the expo help attract people to the area during the day of the event but also throughout the year, because it encourages people to book their weddings at the Riviera and other local venues.

“This brings people to the Riviera, to the city and to the hotels,” Hedlund said. “I’ve been on this commission since it started. This thing has been growing for four years.”

Heather Jones, event sales manager for the Riviera, said many people book their wedding at the Riviera after attending the expo.

“Sometimes with these events it’s not only the bride that’s there, but she brings her maid of honor. Her maid of honor is like, ‘I love the Riviera and now I want to do my wedding here,’” Jones said. “It all trickles down year after year.”

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said the bridal expo does help market the Riviera and the Lake Geneva area.

“Unlike some events that are one and done, this one has a 12-month reach to it,” Waspi said. “It’s just not the people who come to the event who stay the night, this whole entire event is massive for marketing the Riviera and weddings and getting people up here.”

