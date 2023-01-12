Total loss SUV fire at Kunes in Lake Geneva; No injuries in mid-day incident

Total loss Jan. 11 SUV fire at Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC in Lake Geneva There were no injuries in a Jan. 11 total loss Ford Explorer sports utility vehicle fire at Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC, 715 S. Wells St. (Count…

No injuries were reported Wednesday, Jan. 11 in a total loss SUV fire incident in Lake Geneva.

According to City of Lake Geneva Fire Department Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson, public information officer, firefighters were dispatched at 12:06 p.m. to a fully engulfed 2013 Ford Explorer sports utility vehicle fire at Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC, 715 S. Wells St. (County Hwy. H) in Lake Geneva.

The vehicle was privately owned according to an official spokesperson for Delavan-based Kunes Auto Group.

Fire crews extinguished the unoccupied SUV fire in the parking lot.

Responding units were Engine 1, Med 2 ambulance and Squad 1, with eight personnel on scene.

"We had a good turnout," Moller-Gunderson said. "Duty crew was in-house so they made a good response and a quick knock-down. There was no problem with exposures to the adjoining building or other cars. They did a good job."

He added, "Our crew is well trained in how to handle those. Everybody got home in one piece. Nobody got hurt. That's the big thing."

The Lake Geneva Police Department blocked vehicle traffic on Wells Street for approximately 20 minutes during response operations.

"The police department did a good job blocking off traffic on Wells," Moller-Gunderson said. "We weren't sure if we were needing to hook a hydrant, which would've come across Wells."

According to Moller-Gunderson, the cause of the SUV fire is under investigation.

The department does not provide dollar estimates of fire damage.

"It was a sad story for whoever owned that car," Moller-Gunderson said. "Everything was pretty well destroyed."

The Kunes Auto Group spokesperson said the company would be issuing a statement to the Regional News regarding the incident at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. This story will be updated online after receipt of the statement from Kunes Auto Group.

Vehicle fires

While rare instances, vehicle fires do occur.

"If anybody ever smells something like it's burning or sees smoke, the best thing to do is to pull over, get out and dial 911," Moller-Gunderson said. "It could be something minor but it's better to get it checked."