Tobin to step down as Williams Bay village administrator; Bretl tapped to serve as interim during search process

As one familiar face leaves the Williams Bay village office at the end of the year, another familiar fact will be returning on an interim basis to fill the void.

Clinton resident Becky Tobin, who has served as Williams Bay's village administrator for the past 18 months since her April 2021 hiring, will be leaving her position at the end of the year to become county administrator of 53,448-resident Boone County, Ill.

"I've been hired as the county administrator for Boone County, which is the government entity that I started my local government career," said Tobin, who submitted notice of her resignation to village officials last month. "It's a job that I always saw myself in at some point in time. These opportunities don't come up very often. It's one of those opportunities that I felt I had to take, otherwise I might wonder 'what if?' It had nothing to do with not loving working here. I love working in Williams Bay. This a great community. Wonderful staff. Wonderful village board. Which is why we've been able to accomplish so much in less than two years. It makes it easy when you work with good people. It's a great group of people that are very knowledgeable, very committed to the village. That helps to get things done."

On Dec. 5, the Williams Bay Village Board approved entering into a contract agreement with Whitewater-based Public Administration Associates LLC (PAA) for the services of Wauwatosa resident David Bretl as interim village administrator while village officials conduct a search for Tobin's successor.

The contract calls for services billed at the rate of $95 an hour at or below a not-to-exceed average of 24 hours per week. As an "all-inclusive" contract, the village will not be responsible for any of Bretl's per diem costs for mileage, meals, lodging or travel time.

It's expected to take approximately three months to find Tobin's permanent replacement. Rather than contracting with PAA for executive recruitment services, village officials for now are opting to conduct their own search for a new village administrator.

"PAA in the form of David Bretl will act as interim village administrator ... until such time as we terminate the agreement or we hire a permanent administrator," said Finance & Personnel Committee chairman Lowell Wright of the committee's recommendations to the village board. "PAA had also submitted a proposal for recruitment services and we decided to defer that for now. We will work on seeing what we can identify in terms of candidates in the meantime. By the middle of January, if we have not made any progress, we'll revisit with PAA."

Under the proposal submitted, PAA, which has conducted more than 325 executive recruitments, would offer recruitment services at the discounted cost of $13,000 if conducted in conjunction of interim village administrator services or at a cost of $15,000 as a stand-alone project.

Founded in 1998, PAA has provided public administration services to cities, town, villages and counties across Wisconsin, including Darien, Delavan, East Troy, Lake Geneva, Linn, Williams and Whitewater locally in Walworth County. The firm has also served municipalities in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Florida.

"I look forward to working with you all again," Bretl told the board.

Brief but impactful tenure

Tobin said memorable achievements of her tenure with the village include putting a variety of policies and procedures in place for the village, improving staff morale, and the November 2022 passage of the village's EMS funding referendum.

Seated in the City of Belvidere, east of 149,009-resident Rockford, Illinois' largest city outside the Chicago metropolitan area, 282-square-mile Boone County is part of the Rockford Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Established in 1837 out of Winnebago County and named for famed American frontiersman Daniel Boone, the economy of Boone County is largely agricultural, with industry concentrated in county seat Belvidere, where major employers include automaker Stellantis (Chrysler), Dean Foods, General Mills, Rock Valley College and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

No stranger to Boone County or Belvidere, Tobin was born and raised in Belvidere, where she graduated from Belvidere High School before earning an undergraduate degree double major in criminal justice and psychology, minoring in political science, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., and later earning a masters in public administration from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Tobin started her masters studies at South Carolina's College of Charleston before transferring to NIU.

Before her hiring as Williams Bay village administrator, Tobin served 14 years as assistant county administrator for Boone County before becoming the 7-plus year finance director for the City of Belvidere.

In her remaining time with the Village of Williams Bay, Tobin says much work remains.

"I'm just trying to get as much done as I can in the time I have left," she noted. "There's still a lot of work to be done. I'm trying to do as much as I can and hopefully set it up for the next administrator to continue on a successful path going forward."

Tobin plans to maintain her residence in Clinton, a 25-minute drive to the Boone County Courthouse in Belvidere.

Familiar face

Bretl is a familiar face for many in Williams Bay, where he served as interim village administrator for 24 weeks from November 2020 to April 2021 between the departure of former Village Administrator Jim Weis (March 2016-October 2020) and the hiring of Tobin as Weis' successor.

Previously, Bretl also served as interim administrative coordinator for Sauk County.

A veteran of public administration, Bretl served 19 years as county administrator for Walworth County from 2001 until his February 2020 retirement. From 2003-2020, Bretl also served in a dual role as the county's corporation council.

Bretl, who joined PAA as a consultant in 2018 and became a shareholding partner in 2020, holds a master's degree in public administration and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

PAA provides local governments with a variety of services including recruitment, interim management, classification and compensation plans, strategic planning, organizational audits and Fire/EMS service studies.

"I'm happy to help," Bretl said of again stepping into the interim village administrator role for Williams Bay. "I've been doing recruiting and interim management since I retired from the county. It's a wonderful staff and a great board and if I can help bring some stability during the transition, that's my goal. There are a lot of competent people here who know what they're doing so I think it will be a matter of just keeping everybody on the same page and communicating and moving the organization forward.