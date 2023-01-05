Tobin praised for contributions to village government; Duncan provides update on search for new village administrator

With outgoing Williams Bay Village Administrator Becky Tobin attending her final regular village board meeting on Dec. 19 in the run-up to her year-end departure to a new position as County Administrator for 53,448-resident Boone County, Ill., Village President William B. Duncan offered farewell words of praise for the many accomplishments achieved by Tobin in her brief 18-month tenure with the village.

“i would like to recognize our distinguished administrator, Becky Tobin, for her fine work she’s provided us in the relatively short time she’s been with us,” Duncan said, citing a long list of achievements including spearheading the Fall 2022 efforts that led to a successful EMS funding referendum, increasing village revenues, decreasing village operating expenditures, development of operating policies and procedures, assuring village compliance with state statutes and audits, working with the board and consultants to develop a financial plan for the village, facilitating borrowing, and assisting with the ongoing development of the village’s comprehensive plan. “Congratulations on the new position. You will be sorely missed.”

Tobin, who began her governmental services career as a 14-year assistant county administrator for Boone County and later served 7-plus years as finance director for the City of Belvidere, Ill., became Williams Bay’s village administrator in April 2021. She submitted her resignation to village officials on Nov. 18.

A resident of Clinton and a native of Belvidere, Tobin will be commuting to work at the Boone County Courthouse in county seat Belvidere, east of Rockford, Ill.

On Dec. 5, the Williams Bay Village Board approved entering into a contract agreement with Whitewater-based Public Administration Associates LLC (PAA) for the services of Wauwatosa resident David Bretl as interim village administrator while village officials conduct a search for Tobin’s successor.

Rather than contracting for executive recruitment services, village officials for now are opting to conduct their own search for a new village administrator.

Duncan updated the board on the village-run search for Tobin’s replacement, noting three applicants had expressed interest in the position to date in advance of the Friday, Jan. 13 filing deadline.

“There’s some possibilities and then maybe not possibilities in the three,” said Duncan, who noted that initial screenings of the applications will be done by the village board’s three-member Finance and Personnel Committee, chaired by Village Trustee Lowell Wright.

Trustees Jim D’Alessandro and Robert Umans also serve on the Finance and Personnel Committee.

Tobin noted there was “potentially may be a fourth” applicant for the position.

Noted Wright of the initial applicant pool, “The consensus was if we don’t like what ... we’ve generated, we’d revisit.”

In other kudos, Duncan offered his congratulations to the Williams Bay-based Yerkes Future Foundation for its winter festival partnership with The Elliott Organization of Milwaukee and Champaign, Ill.-based Mack Glass, which created the 35-1/2 foot World’s Tallest Glass Tree over three three-day weekends between Dec. 2-18. The completed tree will remain on display at Yerkes, 373 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), through Jan. 15.

“It’s brought a lot of press and people to the village,” Duncan said. “It was a cool project.”

Other news

In other developments at the Dec. 19 board meeting, Williams Bay village trustees approved:

A $219,500 bid from Burlington-based low bidder Scherrer Construction Co., Inc., for the construction of tennis and basketball courts.

A $10,864 quote from Brookfield-based Vanguard Computers, Inc. for the purchase of 11 desktop computers and two laptop computers.

A $29,354 quote from Naugatuck, Conn.-based H. Barber & Sons, Inc. for the purchase of a Barber SURF RAKE 400S and a 400S automatic finisher attachment for beach cleaning. In a related move, trustees also approved a $34,407 bid from Janesville-based Mid-State Equipment for the purchase of a Jone Deer 4052M compact utility tractor with a 40 h.p. power take off (PTO) to haul and operate the SURF RAKE unit.

Creation of a part-time sports coordinator position in the Recreation Department. It was noted in board discussions that a job description has been made and that a job posting was ready for publication. The position will encompass an average of 20 hours per week, including some night and weekend work, with a starting wage of $14-16 per hour depending on qualifications. Resumes will be taken through Jan. 20.

An amended 5-year extension of Williams Bay’s existing May 2016 contract with Delavan-based Nieuwenhuis Brothers, Inc. for solid waste and recycling collection services. The extended contract, which begins Jan. 1, 2023 and ends on Dec. 31, 2027, calls for 1.5% price increases in 2023, 2025 and 2027 and 1.0% price increases in 2024 and 2026.

A first amendment to the village’s May 1, 2022 inter-governmental agreement with the Village of Fontana for Emergency Medical Services. Tobin said the Fontana Village Board had yet to act on the proposed agreement amendments.

A one year 2023 renewal of the village’s insurance coverage through the Madison-based League of Wisconsin Municipalities Mutual Insurance Co., which insures more than 465 cities, villages and special districts.

Entering into an ongoing indefinite contract agreement with Williams Bay Police Chief Justin P. Timm, who joined the department in September 2017, became interim police chief in August 2019 and police chief in December 2019.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation functional classification change of North Lake Shore Drive on the southwest end of the village between State Hwy. 57 to past George Williams College from minor arterial to collector status.

