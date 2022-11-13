Time is now: Woman in need of help after violent assault

I am a social worker who is presently working with a mother of two young children. She has been through a traumatic abuse situation that has left her with vision problems and a concussion. She has not been able to work while waiting for these injuries to heal.

The father of the children has been incarcerated due to this domestic abuse and other assaults while he was at work. This mother is working hard to make life better for her children after withstanding several years of violence. I have helped this family as much as I can but at this point there is still so much more that they need.

I immediately thought of The Time is Now to Help as you have helped another family I recommended in the past and I know that assistance made a world of difference for them. Could you please call me to go over what I have observed and the areas of concern? Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Dear Readers,

I looked up the woman who wrote the letter requesting assistance for this mother and children. I found the notes from the past time we had worked together to refresh my memory. With so many people provided poverty relief assistance each year sometimes it is difficult to remember everyone we have helped.

Soon we were talking like old friends as the social worker filled me in on how the past family that included a handicapped child had done so well after our help. She was hopeful our assistance would have the same effect on this mother and two children.

With the mother’s permission she shared with me the situation she had gone through with the father of her children. He had been a violent man both at home and apparently at his job and while out socializing as well. He was already in trouble due to a bar fight and an incident at his job when he turned his temper on the mother. The mother had been visibly beaten and suffered trauma to her eye and face. The social worker shared that the mother was now healing, and her vision had been restored enough to drive and work again.

We went over the living conditions and financial needs of the mother and children. They were in an apartment, but they were two months behind in rent. It had been several months since the violent man had been incarcerated and I was relieved to learn he would be for a long time.

Due to a shortage of affordable rentals, it was determined that staying in her present apartment would be their best option. The mother was struggling to afford gas for her job she had just returned to and providing food and toiletries.

I was relieved to hear she was fully recovered and able to support her family. I also knew she would never be able to catch up on the late rent, and other necessities. Without our assistance this mother and children would end up living in their car or worse. As there are far too many fellow creations already suffering this fate, I wanted to make sure it would not be the fate of this mother and children.

The social worker and I called the mother together and after introductions I went over the details she had shared with me. The mother told me some additional facts about what she had been enduring due to the physical abuse and how she was now recovering. It was difficult to listen to the violence she had lived in for several years. She was lucky to have gotten out alive.

The mother was happy to be back at work and able to support her family going forward but she worried constantly about the overdue bills and risk of homelessness due to her unpaid rent. Her family had already been through so much. Together we made a plan to remove their pains of poverty. We brought their rent up to date and paid one additional month, we provided gift cards for food, gas, and toiletries. With this assistance this mother would be able to proudly support her family on her own, thanks to all of “You” and The Time is Now to Help and a caring social worker all working together to alleviate their pains of poverty.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance and all our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org

A Very Special Thank You: Jeff Martin, Phil and Susan Hagenah, John and Valerie Lincoln, Jerry and Cheryl Kuhn, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Thomas Getzen, Paper Dolls, Mary Fitzgerald, La Grange United Methodist Church, Anthony Zwirgzdas, Linda West, Al & Dorothy Hermansen, The Gary and Nancy Bluemel Charitable Fund, Judith Paul, George and Lauretta Clettenberg, Phillip and Deborah Tichy, Jack Mallory, Robert and Patricia Davis, Kelleher Family, LLC, Joseph and Sharon Jardas, Gene and Linda Krauklis, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000. Memorials: The following donations were given in memory of William Mangold: International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and James and Sharon Vande Sand.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.