Tickets for Lake Geneva ice castle go on sale Nov. 28

Save the date!

Tickets for this year's Lake Geneva ice castle are set to go on sale online Nov. 28.

During past year's the ice castle tickets have sold out within the first day.

The ice castle will again be located at Geneva National Resort in the Town of Geneva and will feature slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice.

This winter, the frozen attraction will also have a re-imagined and enhanced horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, new lighting features and fun winter characters that guests will have a chance to meet.

Ice artisans will begin creating the winter attraction as early as November.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a press release, "We're honored to be celebrating our fifth year in Lake Geneva and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests."

Ice Castles typically opens in mid- to late-January, depending on the weather, and only remains open for about four weeks.

About 20 ice artists build the ice castle using icicles that they grow, harvest, and hand-place one-by-one. The ice is embedded with color-changing LED lights which create an enchanting illumination at night.

Ice Castles also has locations in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.icecastles.com.

Ticket prices for 2023 have not yet been announced. But the prices last year were: $21 for ages 12 and up and $16 for children ages 4-11 on weeknights Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Ticket prices for weekends Friday, Saturday and Sunday were $27 for ages 12 and up and $22 for weekends. Children under 4 were free.