There will be a three-day Hunter’s Safety Education course scheduled from Aug. 16-19. The course will focus on rifle and archery skills and safety, learn about Wisconsin’s outdoor heritage, and developing conservation ethics.
Materials for the course can be picked up Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 6-7 p.m. It costs $10 per person.
To enroll in the course, visit
https://gowild.wi.gov/customers/safetyedclass and select “HUNTER” under course type and WALWORTH County.
For those born after 1973, anyone interested must attend all three classes to obtain a hunting license.
• Big Foot Archery Club from 6 – 8 p.m.
• Delavan’s Sportsman Club from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
For questions, contact Todd Hitzeman at
toddhitzeman@gmail.com
In 9 PHOTOS: Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 2023 Memorial Day Parade
Walworth Fire & Rescue kicks off the 2023 Memorial Day parade through downtown Walworth
Walworth Fire & Rescue Engine 4 leads Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102's Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29. Beginning on Kenosha Street near Walworth Elementary School, the parade circled Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth before traveling down Kenosha Street to Walworth Cemetery, where post veterans conducted solemn Memorial Day observances.
Eric Johnson
Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 marches in the 2023 Memorial Day parade around Heyer Park Square, downtown Walworth
Honor Guard members of Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 patriotically process in the Post’s 2023 Memorial Day parade, seen here marching around the Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth on May 30, en route to solemn Memorial Day observances at Walworth Cemetery. Pictured are Post Commander Peter Kahl, Post Vice Commander Mark Chalchoff, Bob Ahern, Post Chaplain David Grever, Rich Miller, Brian Zielinski, Adam Basso and Alex O’dierno. Post 102 Memorial Day activities included patriotic parades in Walworth and Fontana, in addition to solemn Memorial Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery and Brick Church Cemetery in the Town of Walworth, Walworth Cemetery in the Village of Walworth, and Reid Park in Fontana.
Eric Johnson
Vintage Jeep in 2023 Memorial Way parade at Walworth
During World War II, Toledo, Ohio-based Willys-Overland Co. produced 363,000 general purpose (G.P.) or " Jeeps" for the U.S. military from 1941-1945, with the versatile go anywhere, do anything vehicles quickly becomeing a favorite of thousands of Allied soldiers around the world. A successor Jeep model was built in 1950-1951 for use in the Korean War. This restored Jeep was driven in Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102's May 29 Memorial Day parade in memory of U.S. Air Force veteran Donald A. Sherman (1901-2001).
Eric Johnson
American Legion Post 102 Poppy Princess Meleah Special rides in Memorial Day parade at Walworth
Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102's 2023 Poppy Princess Meleah Special rides in the 2023 Memorial Day parade through downtown Walworth on May 29, escorted by Post 102 veterans Cliff Erkfitz and Frank Breneisen (driving). Meleah is the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Special and the granddaughter of World War II veteran Peter Special.
Eric Johnson
The Big Foot Marching Band processes in Walworth's 2023 Memorial Day parade
The Big Foot Union High School Marching Band processes around the Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth on Monday, May 29 as part of the Memorial Day parade conducted by Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102. The parade route extended from downtown Walworth to Walworth Cemetery, where Post 102 veterans conducted solemn Memorial Day observances.
Eric Johnson
The Big Foot Union High School Marching Band performs patriotic music in the 2023 Memorial Day parade at Walworth
The Big Foot Union High School Marching Band performs patriotic music selections as it processes around the Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth on Monday, May 29 as part of the Memorial Day parade conducted by Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102. The parade route extended from downtown Walworth to Walworth Cemetery, where Post 102 veterans conducted solemn Memorial Day observances.
Eric Johnson
Walworth Wildcats Marching Band processes through downtown Walworth on Memorial Day
The Walworth Elementary School Wildcats Marching Band processes through downtown Walworth on Monday, May 29 as it marches around Heyer Park Square during Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102's Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
Walworth Elementary School Wildcats Marching Band perform in Walworth's Memorial Day parade
The Walworth Elementary School Wildcats Marching Band performs patriotic music on Monday, May 29 as it marches around Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth during Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102’s Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
Walworth Fire & Rescue ambulance wraps up 2023 Memorial Day parade in Walworth
The Walworth Fire & Rescue ambulance concludes Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102's Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29. Beginning on Kenosha Street near Walworth Elementary School, the parade circled Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth before traveling down Kenosha Street to Walworth Cemetery, where post veterans conducted solemn Memorial Day observances.
Big Foot Union High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Wesley R. Slawson discusses the school board-approved $413,114 bid for the summer 2023 remodeling of the culinary arts classroom in a professional, restaurant grade teaching facility and the anticipated benefits for students and Big Foot's growing culinary arts program.
Eric Johnson
