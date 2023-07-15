There will be a three-day Hunter’s Safety Education course scheduled from Aug. 16-19. The course will focus on rifle and archery skills and safety, learn about Wisconsin’s outdoor heritage, and developing conservation ethics.

Materials for the course can be picked up Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 6-7 p.m. It costs $10 per person.

To enroll in the course, visit https://gowild.wi.gov/customers/safetyedclass and select “HUNTER” under course type and WALWORTH County.

For those born after 1973, anyone interested must attend all three classes to obtain a hunting license.

Three-day course

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• Big Foot Archery Club from 6 – 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

• Big Foot Archery Club from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

• Delavan’s Sportsman Club from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For questions, contact Todd Hitzeman at toddhitzeman@gmail.com

