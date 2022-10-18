There are 10 referendum questions in Walworth County this fall. They are as follows:

This Nov. 8, voters will have the chance to go to the polls to vote on state and federal races, including the big governor race. But at the municipal level there are also many referendums. In Walworth County there are 10 referendums throughout the county. The questions are as follows:

Town of Linn Referendum

Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Linn be appointed by the town board?

YES NO

Town of Troy Referendum

Shall the Town of Troy adopt an ordinance that permits individuals to operate ATV/UTVs on Town roads which are those roads in the Town not designated as federal, state, or county highways?

YES NO

Village of Fontana Referendum

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Fontana for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to .999%, which results in a levy of $4,196,047. Shall the Village of Fontana be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of providing the Village with 24-hour emergency medical services, by a total of 16.160% which results in a levy of $4,874,124, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $678,077 for each fiscal year going forward?

YES NO

Village of Mukwonago Referendum

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Mukwonago for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 4.64% (based on actual data or the Village’s best estimate), which results in a levy of $6,934,162.79. Shall the Village of Mukwonago be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional fire fighter/emergency medical services providers personnel for the Mukwonago fire department, by a total of 10.77% (based on actual data or the Village’s best estimate), which results in a levy of $7,340,511.84, and on an ongoing basis thereafter.

YES NO

Village of Williams Bay

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Williams Bay for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 1.674%, which results in a levy of $2,982,296. Shall the Village of Williams Bay be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of providing the Village with 24-hour emergency medical services, by a total of 31.120% which results in a levy of $3,910,373, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $928,077 for each fiscal year going forward?

YES NO

City of Burlington Referendum

Please answer the following questions to assist the Common Council in determining the level of interest and commitment that City of Burlington taxpayers have in the following proposed project. This information will be used by the Common Council to assist in making a decision on this issue. This referendum is advisory only:

Echo Lake Dam needs significant repairs in order to make the dam comply with state law. The city has received one million dollars ($1,000,000) in grant funding and additional dollars may still be available to reduce the overall estimated project costs. In order to remedy this situation, should the City of Burlington:

Option 1 - Remove the dam, draining Echo Lake, and restoring the resulting natural stream area with new park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $7.7 million?

OR,

Option 2 - Repair the dam, keep and dredge Echo Lake, and expand existing park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $8.1 million?

City of Whitewater Referendum

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Whitewater for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year 2023 is limited to 7.673%, which results in a levy of $4,656,852. Shall the City of Whitewater be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year 2023 for the purpose of establishing, staffing and operating a City of Whitewater Municipal Government Fire and Emergency Services Department (Municipal Department), by a total of 23.621%, which results in a levy of $5,756,852, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,100,000 for each fiscal year going forward?

YES NO

Woods Elementary-Geneva Jt. 4 Referendum

Shall the Geneva Jt. 4 School District, Town of Geneva and Town of Linn, Walworth County, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91(2m), Wisconsin Statutes, by $750,000 in the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,000,000 in the 2024-2025 school year, by $1,250,000 in the 2025-2026 school year, and by $1,500,000 in the 2026-2027 school year for non-recurring purposes of paying the ongoing operational expenses of the school district.

YES NO

School District of Delavan-Darien Referendum

Shall the School District of Delavan-Darien, Walworth and Rock Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,800,000 per year beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational costs to maintain class sizes, employ School Resource Officers, and support curriculum and instruction?

YES NO

Whitewater Unified School District Referendum

Question: Shall the Whitewater Unified School District, Walworth, Jefferson and Rock Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $4,400,000 per year beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of the following: maintaining targeted class sizes, maintaining student support and mental health services, maintaining comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, and maintaining technology, safety, and facilities infrastructure?

YES NO