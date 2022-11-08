The Farmstand in Downtown Lake Geneva has closed for business

The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, has closed for business.
The owners, Roberta and Dan Robers, announced on the business’s Facebook page Oct. 30, that they have “locked the doors for the last time.”
“We are so grateful for all our friends, family, employees and unbelievable customers,” the post stated. “(It has) been both challenging and rewarding and we are happy to have had the opportunity to serve you. May God bless you all in your journeys and thank you, thank you, thank you.”
The owners indicated on a Facebook post, Oct. 23, that they had accepted an offer from someone to purchase the business. The post announced that the business would officially be closed as of Oct. 24, but would be open for limited hours for clearance on “certain items and equipment not being extended to the new business.”
Also on the post, the Robers stated that they plan to expand a group home that they operate for adults with disabilities and add another group home.
“We have been so fortunate to have met so many wonderful people and formed many new friendships along this journey,” the post said. “We appreciate you all more than you can imagine. Truly, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
The owners could not be reached for comment directly for this story and the real estate agent listing the property was not able to provide any additional information.
The Farmstand opened in Lake Geneva in May 2020 inside the Fancy Fair Mall, which is now known as the Market of Lake Geneva, and was then relocated to 707 W. Main St., the former site of the Strawberry Fields store, in October of that year.
The business featured locally manufactured products including soaps, jellies, jams, bread mixes, salsas, pies, fudge, snack items and packaged liquor.
A sit-down restaurant, which featured pizza, tacos, bratwurst, burgers, hot dogs, soup, salad and sandwiches, also was located in the store.
Before opening The Farmstand, the Robers operated Not Your Grandma’s Pantry Store in Burlington.
This summer The Farmstand had experienced struggles with the city, when the city told them they had to limit outdoor seating to only in front of their storefront even though they had permission from their neighbor.
