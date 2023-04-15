The City of Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters, pursuant to Sec. 30-3(d)(4) of the Municipal Code of the City of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin has issued a ban on all open burning until further notice.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has designated Walworth County as a Moderate Fire Risk Area. Southeast Wisconsin is experiencing extremely dry conditions; high heat; strong winds, and below average rain fall has left the region with extremely dry vegetation. Chief Peters expressed this ban is a necessary precaution to reduce the risk to lives, property and our natural resources. Unfortunately the temporary ban is an inconvenience to those who may be enjoying outdoor activities; however “a temporary ban is necessary as it is just too dangerous at this time” If you have any questions call 262-248-7228 For additional safety information see https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions