The City of Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters, pursuant to Sec. 30-3(d)(4) of the Municipal Code of the City of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin has issued a ban on all open burning until further notice.
This ban includes all outdoor fireplaces or pits. This order does not prohibit residents from using grills for cooking food.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has designated Walworth County as a Moderate Fire Risk Area. Southeast Wisconsin is experiencing extremely dry conditions; high heat; strong winds, and below average rain fall has left the region with extremely dry vegetation. Chief Peters expressed this ban is a necessary precaution to reduce the risk to lives, property and our natural resources. Unfortunately the temporary ban is an inconvenience to those who may be enjoying outdoor activities; however “a temporary ban is necessary as it is just too dangerous at this time” If you have any questions call 262-248-7228 For additional safety information see
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions
Crews prepare to haul planks to be installed to the West End Pier.
State Superintendent Jill Underly visits Badger High School
State Superintendent Jill Underly visits the Badger High School fabrication laboratory
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly visits the Badger High School fabrication laboratory and talks to students about their projects.
Dennis Hines
State Superintendent Jill Underly and school district officials receive information about Badger High School's metal workshop program
State Superintendent Jill Underly and school district officials receive information about Badger High School’s metals workshop program during Underly’s visit to the school.
Dennis Hines
State Superintendent Jill Underly poses for a photo with school district staff and board members
State Superintendent Jill Underly poses for a group photo with school district staff and board members during Feb. 17 visit to Badger High School.
Dennis Hines
Carter Volck, president of Badger High School's FFA chapter, talks to State Superintendent Jill Underly about the school's greenhouse program
Carter Volck, president of the Badger High School’s FFA chapter, talks to State Superintendent Jill Underly about the school’s greenhouse program.
Dennis Hines
State Superintendent Jill Underly visits Badger High School's animal science program
State Superintendent Jill Underly visits Badger High School’s animal science program during her tour of the school, Feb. 17.
Dennis Hines
State Superintendent Jill Underly receives a gift basket from Badger High School District Superintendent Peter Wilson
State Superintendent Jill Underly receives a gift basket from Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District Superintendent Peter Wilson during her visit of Badger High School, Feb. 17.
Dennis Hines
Watch now: Jill Underly visits the Badger Fab Lab
Watch now: 3D printer at work in the Badger Fab Lab
Watch now: Jill Underly visits the Badger metals workshop
Watch now: Jill Underly learns about Badger’s FFA program
Watch now: Jill Underly meets with school district officials
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.