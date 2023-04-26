“A little nonsense, now and then, is relished by the wisest men.” — Gene Wilder as candy man Willy Wonka in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 1971.

British author Roald Dahl’s sweet kid lit world of pure imagination — and a bit of relished nonsense — sprang to larger-than-life artistic spectacle at the Big Foot High School Auditorium in Walworth on April 21-22 as Reek Elementary School staged the youth edition musical “Willy Wonka Jr.”

The 70-minute live action musical tale — famed candy manufacturer Willy Wonka and his quest to find a worthy heir for his beloved chocolate factory — featured a number of enchanting fan favorite songs from the classic 1971 Paramount Pictures musical film starring Milwaukee native actor, comedian, writer and filmmaker Wilder, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” “Cheer Up Charlie,” “(I’ve Got a) Golden Ticket” and “Oompa-Loompa,” as well as a host of fun new songs.

“The students really came together for both performances,” said Reek School music teacher Susan Gali, show co-director, of the Grades 3-8 cast. “They were so excited, you could feel the energy backstage. I think every single kid brought their best work to both performances. I was so proud, I think I cried through the finale of both performances because they were just so amazing.”

The two weekend performances came close to capacity at the 550-seat high school auditorium, drawing large, enthusiastic crowds.

“Both shows were nearly full — it was incredible,” Gali said. “I wasn’t expecting such a turnout. It was an amazing show of community support. At both performances, the audience applauded along to several of the songs and gave standing ovations.”

Three of the musical’s lead characters — Willy Wonka, Bill the Candy Man and Charlie Bucket — were double cast, with Ellory Syverson and Nathan Polyock sharing billing as Bucket, and Emma Ocker and John Anthony Urlakis sharing billing as Willy Wonka and The Candy Man.

“Double casting gave us the opportunity for several students to have a lead role,” Gali noted. “Especially at the middle school and elementary level, I wanted the students to be able to have a great first experience in theater and, above all else, it was meant for many students to have an opportunity to learn and grow as a performer. In double casting, the two people playing the same role could learn from one another. For example, where one was maybe a stronger dancer or a stronger singer, it encouraged the other to get better.”

Among the double cast actors was eighth-grader Ellory Syverson, of Williams Bay, who shared the Charlie Bucket role with Nathan Polyock.

"It's been a really fun experience," Syverson said. "It's fun to see how much progress we've made. It's been really exciting playing Charlie because he's my favorite character ... so I'm excited to play Charlie. I like his kind heart."

Also double cast was eighth-grader Emma Ocker, of Lake Geneva, who split acting duties playing both Willy Wonka and Bill the Candy Man.

"The set and crew and our directors are the best," Ocker said. "I love Mrs. Gali. Everyone's really close. It's been really fun. I love playing Willy Wonka. He's very outrageous and out there. I think that's fun."

Cast members were Emma Ocker and John Anthony Urlakis (Willy Wonka/Candy Man); Ava Nor, Oompa-Loompa 1; Amali Mejia, Oompa-Loompa 2; Delaney Ellis, Oompa-Loompa 3; Audrey Huhn, Oompla-Loompa 4; Elaina Brooks, Oompla-Loompa 5; Ellory Syverson and Nathan Polyock, Charlie Bucket; Ollie Lennon, Grandpa Joe; Emsley Yunker, Grandma Georgina; Mia Aguilera, Grandma Josephina; Grayson Dybowski, Grandpa George; Tevin Mecum, Mr. Bucket; Tenley Mecum, Mrs. Bucket; Mazie “MJ” Church, Matilda; Avaline Huntress-Martin, James; Danielle Carlson, reporter Phineous Trout; Eli Jeninga, Augustus Gloop; Elyse Hartwig, Mrs. Gloop; Grace Huhn, Veruca Salt; Hunter Babcock, Mr. Salt; Carolina Cipria, Violet Beauregard; Grace Pearce, Mrs. Beauregard; Amaya Kundert, Ms. Teavee; Ethan Romanowski, Mike Teavee; Sophia Navarro, Brylee Cates, Carly Van Pelt, Steelie Snopek, Fynley Clow, Francesca Terry, Gia Popick, Emma Bailey, Aimee Carlson, Anya Stoltenberg, Gideon Stoltenberg, Bobby Clow, Nathan Polyock and Ellory Syverson, Oompa-Loompa Chorus; Morgan Elizabeth Renner, VC Vivirito, Layla Luttrell-Hellios, April Snow Miller, Charlie Dermenjian, Sally Polyock, Matteo Aguilera, Gianna Dimzoff, Elliott Romanowski, Laura Snelling, Carsyn Square, Nathan Polyock and Ellory Syverson, Candy Man Kids: and Emma Bailey, Aimee Carlson, Carly Van Pelt, Laura Snelling, Brylee Cates and Fynley Clow, Squirrels.

Stage managers for “Willy Wonka Jr.” were Chloe Pearce, Kaylee Cates and Keenan Ekizian. Set crew members were Meta Akerley, Lorelei Southwick and Amelia Pillman.

The show was co-directed by Gali, fourth grade teacher Veronica Cates and third grade teacher Kari Pfeil, assisted by student directors Ava Ocker and Tommy and Annie McEneany.

Choreography was overseen by Gali and parent volunteer Jenny Lennon, with set design and creation by parent volunteers Thomas and Jenny Lennon. Costume designers were kindergarten teacher Stephanie Bailey and parent volunteer Anneke Stoltenberg, with lighting design by parent volunteers Andy and Anneke Stoltenberg.

Based on Dahl’s award-winning 1964 children’s literature novel, “Willy Wonka Jr.” was adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald, with words and music by Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

“Willy Wonka Jr.” was presented through special arrangement with New York-based Music Theatre International (MTI), a theatrical licensing agency founded in 1952 by American composer and lyricist Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker.

“Willy Wonka Jr.” cast members sold Wonka Bars before and after the April 21-22 performances to support future Reek School theatrical performances. Select show props will be auctioned at the school’s pancake breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, May 7, 7-11 a.m.

Gali said a freewill used shoe donation drive held in conjunction with the April 21-22 “Willy Wonka Jr.” performances “collected a ton of used shoes” for local nonprofit Family24 (family24mission.com), which assists an orphanage in Guatemala.

Donations of gently-used shoes, any size, any type, are being accepted through May 11 at Reek Elementary School, W4094 S. Lakeshore Dr. in the Town of Linn.

12 photos from Reek School's 2022 talent show Reek School Talent Show - Seventh Grade Dinosaur Dancers Reek School Talent Show - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Reek School Talent Show - Lydia Gebbink and Eiley Syverson Reek School Talent Show audience Reek School Talent Show - Gianna Dimzoff Reek School Talent Show - "Girl on Fire" Reek School Talent Show - Elliott Romanowski Reek School Talent Show - Bobby and Fynley Clow Reek School Talent Show - Emma Bailey Reek School Talent Show - April Miller Reek School Talent Show - Amelia Gebbink Reek School Talent Show - Nathan Polyock