“A little nonsense, now and then, is relished by the wisest men.” — Gene Wilder as candy man Willy Wonka in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 1971.
British author Roald Dahl’s sweet kid lit world of pure imagination — and a bit of relished nonsense — sprang to larger-than-life artistic spectacle at the Big Foot High School Auditorium in Walworth on April 21-22 as Reek Elementary School staged the youth edition musical “Willy Wonka Jr.”
The 70-minute live action musical tale — famed candy manufacturer Willy Wonka and his quest to find a worthy heir for his beloved chocolate factory — featured a number of enchanting fan favorite songs from the classic 1971 Paramount Pictures musical film starring Milwaukee native actor, comedian, writer and filmmaker Wilder, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” “Cheer Up Charlie,” “(I’ve Got a) Golden Ticket” and “Oompa-Loompa,” as well as a host of fun new songs.
“The students really came together for both performances,” said Reek School music teacher Susan Gali, show co-director, of the Grades 3-8 cast. “They were so excited, you could feel the energy backstage. I think every single kid brought their best work to both performances. I was so proud, I think I cried through the finale of both performances because they were just so amazing.”
The two weekend performances came close to capacity at the 550-seat high school auditorium, drawing large, enthusiastic crowds.
“Both shows were nearly full — it was incredible,” Gali said. “I wasn’t expecting such a turnout. It was an amazing show of community support. At both performances, the audience applauded along to several of the songs and gave standing ovations.”
Three of the musical’s lead characters — Willy Wonka, Bill the Candy Man and Charlie Bucket — were double cast, with Ellory Syverson and Nathan Polyock sharing billing as Bucket, and Emma Ocker and John Anthony Urlakis sharing billing as Willy Wonka and The Candy Man.
“Double casting gave us the opportunity for several students to have a lead role,” Gali noted. “Especially at the middle school and elementary level, I wanted the students to be able to have a great first experience in theater and, above all else, it was meant for many students to have an opportunity to learn and grow as a performer. In double casting, the two people playing the same role could learn from one another. For example, where one was maybe a stronger dancer or a stronger singer, it encouraged the other to get better.”
Among the double cast actors was eighth-grader Ellory Syverson, of Williams Bay, who shared the Charlie Bucket role with Nathan Polyock.
"It's been a really fun experience," Syverson said. "It's fun to see how much progress we've made. It's been really exciting playing Charlie because he's my favorite character ... so I'm excited to play Charlie. I like his kind heart."
Also double cast was eighth-grader Emma Ocker, of Lake Geneva, who split acting duties playing both Willy Wonka and Bill the Candy Man.
"The set and crew and our directors are the best," Ocker said. "I love Mrs. Gali. Everyone's really close. It's been really fun. I love playing Willy Wonka. He's very outrageous and out there. I think that's fun."
Cast members were Emma Ocker and John Anthony Urlakis (Willy Wonka/Candy Man); Ava Nor, Oompa-Loompa 1; Amali Mejia, Oompa-Loompa 2; Delaney Ellis, Oompa-Loompa 3; Audrey Huhn, Oompla-Loompa 4; Elaina Brooks, Oompla-Loompa 5; Ellory Syverson and Nathan Polyock, Charlie Bucket; Ollie Lennon, Grandpa Joe; Emsley Yunker, Grandma Georgina; Mia Aguilera, Grandma Josephina; Grayson Dybowski, Grandpa George; Tevin Mecum, Mr. Bucket; Tenley Mecum, Mrs. Bucket; Mazie “MJ” Church, Matilda; Avaline Huntress-Martin, James; Danielle Carlson, reporter Phineous Trout; Eli Jeninga, Augustus Gloop; Elyse Hartwig, Mrs. Gloop; Grace Huhn, Veruca Salt; Hunter Babcock, Mr. Salt; Carolina Cipria, Violet Beauregard; Grace Pearce, Mrs. Beauregard; Amaya Kundert, Ms. Teavee; Ethan Romanowski, Mike Teavee; Sophia Navarro, Brylee Cates, Carly Van Pelt, Steelie Snopek, Fynley Clow, Francesca Terry, Gia Popick, Emma Bailey, Aimee Carlson, Anya Stoltenberg, Gideon Stoltenberg, Bobby Clow, Nathan Polyock and Ellory Syverson, Oompa-Loompa Chorus; Morgan Elizabeth Renner, VC Vivirito, Layla Luttrell-Hellios, April Snow Miller, Charlie Dermenjian, Sally Polyock, Matteo Aguilera, Gianna Dimzoff, Elliott Romanowski, Laura Snelling, Carsyn Square, Nathan Polyock and Ellory Syverson, Candy Man Kids: and Emma Bailey, Aimee Carlson, Carly Van Pelt, Laura Snelling, Brylee Cates and Fynley Clow, Squirrels.
Stage managers for “Willy Wonka Jr.” were Chloe Pearce, Kaylee Cates and Keenan Ekizian. Set crew members were Meta Akerley, Lorelei Southwick and Amelia Pillman.
The show was co-directed by Gali, fourth grade teacher Veronica Cates and third grade teacher Kari Pfeil, assisted by student directors Ava Ocker and Tommy and Annie McEneany.
Choreography was overseen by Gali and parent volunteer Jenny Lennon, with set design and creation by parent volunteers Thomas and Jenny Lennon. Costume designers were kindergarten teacher Stephanie Bailey and parent volunteer Anneke Stoltenberg, with lighting design by parent volunteers Andy and Anneke Stoltenberg.
Based on Dahl’s award-winning 1964 children’s literature novel, “Willy Wonka Jr.” was adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald, with words and music by Bricusse and Anthony Newley.
“Willy Wonka Jr.” was presented through special arrangement with New York-based Music Theatre International (MTI), a theatrical licensing agency founded in 1952 by American composer and lyricist Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker.
“Willy Wonka Jr.” cast members sold Wonka Bars before and after the April 21-22 performances to support future Reek School theatrical performances. Select show props will be auctioned at the school’s pancake breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, May 7, 7-11 a.m.
Gali said a freewill used shoe donation drive held in conjunction with the April 21-22 “Willy Wonka Jr.” performances “collected a ton of used shoes” for local nonprofit Family24 (family24mission.com), which assists an orphanage in Guatemala.
Donations of gently-used shoes, any size, any type, are being accepted through May 11 at Reek Elementary School, W4094 S. Lakeshore Dr. in the Town of Linn.
12 photos from Reek School's 2022 talent show
Reek School Talent Show - Seventh Grade Dinosaur Dancers
Reek School Talent Show - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Reek School Talent Show - Lydia Gebbink and Eiley Syverson
“I never thought my life could be, anything but catastrophe, but suddenly I begin to see a bit of good luck for me, ‘cause I’ve got a golden ticket, I’ve got a golden twinkle in my eye...” Young Charlie Bucket (eighth-grader Ellory Syverson) is all smiles as he discovers the fifth and final of candyman Willy Wonka’s coveted factory tour golden tickets in a Wonka Bar.
Despite their humble home life of cracked plaster walls and nightly dinners of thin, watery cabbage soup, the down-and-out Bucket Family nevertheless keeps an optimistic chin-up attitude that better days are just ahead. Pictured, from left, are Grandma Georgina (seventh-grader Emsley Yunker), Grandma Josephina (seventh-grader Mia Alvarez), Grandpa George (seventh-grader Grayson Dybowski), Grandpa Joe (eighth-grader Oliver Lennon), Charlie Bucket (eighth-grader Ellory Syverson), Mr. Bucket (third-grader Tevin Mecum) and Mrs. Bucket (fifth-grader Tenley Mecum).
“Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it in dew, cover it in chocolate and a miracle or two? The Candy Man. The Candy Man can. The Candy Man can ‘cause he mixes it with love and makes the world taste good!” Local candy shop proprietor Pete the Candy Man (seventh-grader Johnny Urlakis) spreads joy in the neighborhood with the broad assortment of sweet confections, including plenty of Wonka Bars.
“Oompa loompa doompety doo, I’ve got a perfect puzzle for you. Oompa loompa doompety dee, if you are wise you’ll listen to me...” Brought in from faraway Loompaland to staff his legendary chocolate factory, candymaker Willy Wonka’s diminutive Oompa-Loompa workers (from left, sixth-graders Ava Nor and Amali Mejia) sing and dance cautionary tales as young golden ticket holders Augustus Gloop, Veronica Salt, Violet Beauregard and Mike Teavee fall one by one to their vices as they tour the factory.
“I’m flying! I’m flying! There’s no sensation that’s quite as sensat’nal as flying! Thrilling, fulfilling, and high’r educat’nal as flying!” Young Charlie Bucket (left, eighth-grader Ellory Syverson) and Grandpa Joe (right, eighth-grader Oliver Lennon) take to the air after secretly drinking confectioner Willy Wonka’s bubbly experimental Fizzy Lifting Drinks during their tour of Wonka’s candy and chocolate factory.
Enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka (holding candy cane, eighth-grader Emma Ocker), at once both mischievous and also charismatic, leads a tour of his famed candy and chocolates factory in the April 21-22 Reek Elementary School production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” in the Big Foot High School Auditorium in Walworth. Touring with Wonka, from left, are Mrs. Gloop (seventh-grader Elyse Hartwig), Grandpa Joe (eighth-grader Oliver Lennon), Mike Teavee (Ethan Romanowski) and Mr. Salt (seventh-grader Hunter Babcock).
As confectioner Willy Wonka (left, eight-grader Emma Ocker) pilots his candy boat down a molten chocolate river in his magical candy factory, golden ticket holders and their adult companions — from left, young Charlie Bucket (eight-grader Ellory Syverson), Mrs. Teavee (sixth-grader Amaya Kundert). Mr. Salt (seventh-grader Hunter Babcock) and Mrs. Beauregard (sixth-grader Grace Pearce) — get more than they bargained for with the mysterious and scary ride.
Why have a chocolate fountain when you can have a chocolate river? Gluttonous German youngster Augustus Gloop (eighth-grader Eli Jeninga) tempts fate as he tries to get another handful of chocolate from the molten chocolate river that runs through famed confectioner Willy Wonka’s candy and chocolate factory during his tour of the facility. Eventually, Gloop falls victim to his insatiable vice as he falls into the chocolate river and floats away.
After eating one of confectioner Willy Wonka’s not-quite-ready-for-primetime Everlasting Gobstoppers despite his warnings, self-centered golden ticket holder Violet Beauregard lives up to her colorful name as she wells up into a giant purplish-blue blueberry. She is sent off to be juiced by Wonka’s Oooma-Loompa factory workders — from left, sixth-grader Ava Nor, and fifth-graders Audrey Huhn and Elaina Books.
“...And if I don’t get the things I am after, I’m going to scream...” Spoiled, bratty, precocious, demanding, greedy and domineering, Veruca Salt (eighth-grader Grace Huhn) screams during a temper tantrum after not getting her way during the tour of confectioner Willy Wonka’s candy and chocolate factory. Wonka’s giant nut-sorting squirrels judge her a “Bad Nut” and dispatch her down a chute to the incinerator room.
From left, eccentric, inventive confectioner Willy Wonka (eighth-grader Emma Ocker) shows the screen-addicted Mike Teavee (eighth-grader Ethan Romanowkski) his teleportation Wonka Vision device as one of his Oompa-Loompa factory workers (fifth-grader Elaina Books) demonstrates its use, taking a ginormous Wonka Bar and teleporting it across the studio into a normal-sized Wonka Bar. Young Teavee soon falls victim to his screen addition vice and shrinks himself with the Wonka Vision unit.
TV reporter Phineous Trout (sixth-grader Danielle Carlson) travels the globe following the story of famed candy manufacturer Willy Wonka’s coveted factory tour golden tickets as they are discovered one by one around the world.
The last kid standing after the day-long tour of the candy and chocolate factory, childless confectioner Willy Wonka (center, eighth-grader Emma Ocker) deems kind-hearted, selfless, honest and generous golden ticket holder Charlie Bucket (left, eighth-grader Ellory Syverson) as the suitable heir to carry his Wonka candy business into the future. Charlie’s Grandpa Joe (eighth-grader Oliver Lennon) looks on at right.
“Oompa loompa doompety doo, I’ve got a perfect puzzle for you. Oompa loompa doompety dee, if you are wise you’ll listen to me...” Brought in from Loompaland to staff his legendary chocolate factory, candymaker Willy Wonka’s diminutive Oompa-Loompa workers sing and dance cautionary tales as young golden ticket holders Augustus Gloop, Veronica Sale, Violet Beauregard and Mike Teavee fall one by one to their vices as they tour the factory. Pictured from row, from left, are fourth-grader Aimee Carlson, third-graders Sophia Navarro, Brylee Cates and Carly Vanpelt, and fourth-graders Steelie Snopek and Gia Popick.. Seen back row, from left, are third-grader Anya Stoltenberg and fourth-graders Emma Bailey, Finley Clow and Gideon Stoltenberg.
Peering through one of the windows in renowned confectioner Willy Wonka's candy and chocolates factory, Mrs. Beauregard (standing left, sixth-grader Grace Pearce) and golden ticket holder daughter Violet Beauregard (standing right, eighth-grader Carolina Cipria) get a tanatalizing glimpse into Wonka's sweet world of "Pure Imagination" in Reek Elementary School's April 21-22 production of the youth edition musical "Willy Wonka Jr." in the Big Foot High School Auditorium in Walworth. At bottom holding a window is fifth-grader Audrey Huhn, one of Wonka's Oompa-Loompa factory workers.
Golden Ticket holder Charlie Bucket (left, eighth-grader Ellory Syverson) is next in line to sign the contractual dotted line that will allow entry into the candy and chocolate factory owned by eccentric confectioner Willy Wonka (right, eighth-grader Emma Ocker).
Specially-trained squirrels (foreground right, fourth-grader Emma Bailey) sort good nuts from bad nuts in the nut room in confectioner Willy Wonka's famed candy and nut factory in Reek Elementary School's April 21-22 youth edition production of "Willy Wonka Jr." Pictured in background from left are an Oompa-Loompa (sixth-grader Audrey Huhn), Wonka (eighth-grader Emma Ocker), Veruca Salt (eighth-grader Grace Huhn) and Mrs. Teavee (sixth-grader Amaya Kundert). Bratty, greedy Salt will soon be judged a "bad nut" by the squirrels and dispatched down the Bad Nut refuse shoot.
A celebration breaks out in the finale scene of the April 21-22 Reek Elementary School production of "Willy Wonka Jr." as legendary confectioner Willy Wonka (right foreground, eighth-grader Emma Ocker) passes his signature top hat to young heir apparent Charlie Bucket (left foreground, eighth-grader Ellory Syverson).