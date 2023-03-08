Area teens will have the chance to test their mettle as the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay hosts a Teen Trivia Night event on Thursday, March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Teams will test their brain power over snacks to compete for two cash prizes. This program will take place in the lower level community room at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.

Story Time

The Barrett Memorial Library will be hitting the road as it hosts its monthly Dual Language Story Time in collaboration with the Williams Bay High School Spanish Club on Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m., at Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Rd.

Dual Language Story Time at Williams Bay Elementary School is open to the public, who are encouraged to attend.

Family Fort Night

Families are invited to set up camp and turn the Barrett Memorial Library into one giant blanket fort at Family Fort Night on Friday, March 31, from 7-8:30 p.m.

Families are invited to come to the library for an evening of blanket fort building, games and stories. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows and other favorite fort-building items.

Learn more

For more information about the library and its programs, call the Barrett Memorial Library at 262-245-2709 or visit williamsbay.lib.wi.us.

