The Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, is hosting several upcoming programs, including a Teen Trivia Night on Thursday, March 16, Dual Language Story Time on Wednesday, March 29, and Family Fort Night on March 31.
Eric Johnson
Area teens will have the chance to test their mettle as the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay hosts a Teen Trivia Night event on Thursday, March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Teams will test their brain power over snacks to compete for two cash prizes. This program will take place in the lower level community room at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.
Story Time
The Barrett Memorial Library will be hitting the road as it hosts its monthly Dual Language Story Time in collaboration with the Williams Bay High School Spanish Club on Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m., at Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Rd.
Dual Language Story Time at Williams Bay Elementary School is open to the public, who are encouraged to attend.
Family Fort Night
Families are invited to set up camp and turn the Barrett Memorial Library into one giant blanket fort at Family Fort Night on Friday, March 31, from 7-8:30 p.m.
Families are invited to come to the library for an evening of blanket fort building, games and stories. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows and other favorite fort-building items.
Learn more
For more information about the library and its programs, call the Barrett Memorial Library at 262-245-2709 or visit
williamsbay.lib.wi.us.
4 photos from the Williams Bay boys basketball Regional game against The Prairie School
Elian Valadez
Williams Bay senior Elian Valadez drives into the lane in the Division 4 Regional Semifinal game against The Prairie School Friday, March 3.
TRAVIS DEVLIN photos,
Ian McClenathan
Williams Bay senior Ian McClenathan looks to make a pass in the Division 4 Regional Semifinal game against The Prairie School Friday, March 3.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Kelton Randall
Williams Bay senior Kelton Randall dribbles by Prairie School sophomore Elijah Gordon in the Division 4 Regional Semifinal game Friday, March 3.
TRAVIS DEVLIN
Tyler McKean
Williams Bay senior Tyler McKean makes a baseline pass to a teammate in the Division 4 Regional Semifinal game against The Prairie School Friday, March 3.
