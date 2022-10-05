Suspected opioid overdose alert issued for Walworth County, fentanyl also cited as issue

Following three recent reports of drug overdoses in Walworth County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has issued a suspected opioid overdose alert for the county.

The alert was issued Oct. 3 due to an increase in suspected opioid drug overdose activity in Walworth County between Sunday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 1 when DHS identified three reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses seen at hospital emergency departments.

A similar alert was issued in January for Walworth County when four reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses were reported between Jan. 9 and 15.

An alert is triggered whenever the suspected number of opioid overdoses in emergency departments is statistically higher than usual in a specific area, according to a release issued by the county's health department.

The three overdoses Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 were not fatal, according to the health department, but overall the county has seen an increase in overdoses related to illegal drugs.

“We have been seeing an increase of overdoses related to the illegal use of drugs, most containing fentanyl,” says Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver. “Our first responders and hospitals are doing a great job of providing effective treatment, which is keeping our death numbers lower. But any increase in overdoses is certainly concerning.”

In 2020, there were 20 opioid deaths reported in Walworth County, according to stats compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Of those, 15 were connected to synthetic opioids, meaning the ingredients were created chemically. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, although the state states for 2020 do not specifically break out fentanyl.

As of July, Walworth County has six confirmed deaths connected to drugs and alcohol, but those numbers are very preliminary.

The suspected opioid overdose alert was generated through the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, a nationwide emergency department surveillance system that tracks suspected opioid overdoses. DHS uses the platform’s data to learn about suspected increases in activity so it can alert affected health departments. The data is listed as suspected because the cases were not confirmed by a clinician at the time the visit was transferred into the data system.

“We want residents to know immediate support is available and we are currently assessing ways to expand critical services, particularly around prevention,” said WCDHHS Deputy Director Trista Piccola. “We also have a team of community leaders taking a hard look at how to reduce the stigma that is still associated with reaching out for help.”

Help available

The Walworth County DHHS provides assessment, counseling, detoxification, and residential treatment of youth and adults with alcohol and/or drug addiction. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (262) 741-3200. Information is also available at www.co.walworth.wi.us/351/Behavioral-Health.

Those seeking help are also encouraged to dial 2-1-1. Among other things, 2-1-1 is a Wisconsin addiction recovery helpline that provides information, resources, and advocacy. A statewide resource, 2-1-1 is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It can also be accessed at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org.

The Walworth County Drug & Alcohol Coalition (WALCO DAC), a nonprofit organization launched in July 2017 in an effort to address the growing opioid epidemic, maintains a comprehensive Resource Guide featuring local treatment and counseling services, inpatient services, transitional housing, transportation options, and support groups. The guide can be found at https://walcodac.com/resources.

Family and friends with loved ones affected by substance use disorders should be prepared to save their lives using Narcan, the FDA-approved medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. WALCO DAC is certified to provide Narcan training and doses. To schedule an appointment, email walcodac@gmail.com. WCDHHS has a self-serve overdose aid kit in its lobby that can be accessed Monday through Friday until 7 p.m. Free doses of Narcan are also available at Open Arms Free Clinic during clinic hours Monday through Thursday. Information about Narcan can be found at https://walcodac.com/narcan.