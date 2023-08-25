Survey says— about 72% of people in the Lake Geneva area are in favor of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA relocating to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Representatives from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA recently conducted a survey to gauge the public’s support for the organization’s plans to move from its current campus on Wells Street to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which Lake Geneva officials purchased late last year for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC.

The survey also asked respondents which types of programs and services they would like to have offered at a new YMCA campus. Officials from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA first presented plans to relocate to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property during the city council committee-of-the-whole meeting, Feb. 6.

Geneva Lakes Family YMCA officials have been looking for a new site for a YMCA campus for about six years because they feel they are outgrowing their current location at 203 Wells St.

Michael Kramp, executive director and CEO of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said the survey was distributed to members, non-members, people who have participated in Geneva Lakes Family YMCA activities, residents and non-residents.

The survey was conducted by email, over the phone and through a hardcopy survey that was distributed at the YMCA. Kramp said about 1,400 people responded to the survey.

Kramp presented the results of the survey during the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting, Aug. 17.

He said about 72% of the people who responded indicated that they would be in favor of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA relocating to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property. About 19% were neutral about the proposal, and about 9% indicated that they were against the YMCA moving to Hillmoor.

“About 72% of our community feels this is an amazing location for the future YMCA,” Kramp said. “It’s the entrance to our community. We would like to serve as an anchor for outdoor programming to help preserve this property.”

Kramp said, if approved by the Lake Geneva City Council, the YMCA would purchase about 38 acres of land located on the southeast corner of the property for a new YMCA campus. The Hillmoor property has about 242 total acres of potential recreational space.

“We would love to get to a point where we would sit down with the city and talk about location and acreage and what it would be used for and how we would maintain it, as well as how we would link it to everything else that would go onto this property,” Kramp said. “We would want to get to the idea first where the city is at least interested in us being out there.”

Plans for the proposed YMCA campus include indoor and outdoor running track, exercise studios, biking and hiking trails, indoor swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, nature trails, outdoor education areas and 300-vehicle parking lot.

“We feel many of the things that we’re mentioned by our community could work on this site,” Kramp said. “We would love to offer an outdoor education program to teach sustainability to the next generation to make sure we keep this amazing property for them.”

Initial plans for the proposed YMCA campus at Hillmoor included a 200,000 square-foot facility that would feature an indoor sports complex.

Kramp said they reduced the size of the planned facility to about 70,000 square feet, because many people who completed the survey indicated that an indoor sports complex was not a high priority for them.

“Many people we talked to in the community said that they did not have a feeling that was a need,” Kramp said. “So we still need a bigger facility to serve more people. The majority of the building before was a sports complex.”

Several of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee members expressed concerned that a YMCA campus at Hillmoor would cause more traffic issues on Highway 50/Main Street.

Kramp said he feels the campus would not increase traffic on Highway 50, because most people who attend the YMCA visit during the morning and evening hours, Monday through Thursday when there is not a lot of tourism traffic.

He said traffic currently gets backed up at the Wells Street location, and he feels there would be less traffic congestion if the campus was located at Hillmoor because there would be more access points into the property.

“We feel Hillmoor is a better setup because there were access points to the property. There were frontage roads,” Kramp said. “Access to and from the ‘Y’ could be better for sure.”

Fred Gahl, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, asked what happened to the 113-acre property near the corner of Highway 120 and Walworth County Highway H that the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA purchased for about $1.5 million in 2019 for a proposed new campus.

Gahl said he feels that area would be an ideal location for a YMCA campus.

“It would be great to have it over there. It would be terrific. It would be a totally different traffic pattern,” Gahl said. “I don’t understand what happened to that. There’s no mention of that property whatsoever. It was supposed to be built in 2021, then COVID happened.”

Gahl said he has spoken to several residents who are not in favor of the YMCA relocating to the Hillmoor property. “In my mind and the citizens I have spoken to, it’s just the wrong spot for a great purpose,” Gahl said.

James Gaugert, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA Board member, said they feel the former Hillmoor Golf Course site would be a better location for a new YMCA campus than the Highway H property.

“If COVID didn’t happen, we would have broken ground in our ‘C’ location. This is our ‘A’ location,” Gaugert said. “There’s an opportunity to do something right now that is really, really special.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said someone proposed to her that the YMCA relocate to Veterans Park because it already has ball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, parking lots and sewer and water connection, which could save the YMCA money.

Klein said Veterans Park also is near the Lake Geneva Tennis Club and the future Never Say Never Playground, and the YMCA could partner with those organizations to offer shared programs and services.

“It seems like it would give you such a natural place. If we could make some kind of arrangement with the ‘Y,’ it might make sense traffic-wise,” Klein said. “It makes sense accessibility-wise and cost-wise, everything.”

Kramp said that is an option he would be willing to discuss with city officials.

“We would be willing at some point to sit down and talk to the city,” Kramp said.

