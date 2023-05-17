The Fontana Public Library will be offering its Summer Story Wagon performances at a new venue this year.

The performances are provided by the Waterford-based Prairie Lakes Library System as part of the state's collaborative summer reading program. The Prairie Lakes Library System serves Walworth, Racine and Rock counties in southeastern Wisconsin.

In the past, the programs have been held in the meeting room at Fontana Village Hall. Wanting to come up with an alternative location to make the programs more readily accessible, the Fontana Public Library, in consultation with Fontana Joint No. 8 School District Administrator and Principal Steve Torrez and the staff of the Walworth-based Big Foot Recreation District, will be moving Summer Story Wagon performances to the school library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St. in Fontana.

"We're really excited to host the library stories for the summer," Torrez said. "We have a great partnership with the library. They're wonderful to work with. Our day care's open all year. so they're here in the summer, and we also partner with Big Foot Recreation in the summer and they run a summer camp out of our school all summer ... We have over a hundred kids here during the week ... so they're gonna use our library and we're going to try it out this summer having it (Summer Story Wagon) here."

It's felt that offering the Summer Story Wagon performances at the school will be beneficial for Big Foot Recreation summer camp participants, Falcon Early Childhood Center daycare students and the larger community.

Summer Story Wagon performances will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on the following dates:

June 20 — Zack Percell of TnZ Magic . Amazing audiences all over the world as far afield as The Nethalands, Egypt and Japan, Rockford, Ill. magician and professional entertainer Percell uses comedy, visual magic, mentalism, escape artistry, sleight-of-hand and more to create an unforgettable show that's guaranteed to entertain.

. Amazing audiences all over the world as far afield as The Nethalands, Egypt and Japan, Rockford, Ill. magician and professional entertainer Percell uses comedy, visual magic, mentalism, escape artistry, sleight-of-hand and more to create an unforgettable show that's guaranteed to entertain. June 27 — Little Miss Ann . Chicago-based musician Ann Torralba will perform a variety of songs for the whole family. A first generation Filipina American and former Chicago Public Schools teacher, Torralba is a nationally touring kids musician who has made seven award-winning family music albums.

. Chicago-based musician Ann Torralba will perform a variety of songs for the whole family. A first generation Filipina American and former Chicago Public Schools teacher, Torralba is a nationally touring kids musician who has made seven award-winning family music albums. July 11 — Racine Zoo. The Racine Zoo will present an educational wildlife program that features interactive wild animal demonstrations. The nonprofit Racine Zoo, established in 1923 and one of only 238 zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Museums, cares for approximately 75 different species and over 300 individual animals from Wisconsin and around the world, on its 32-acre lakefront campus. Drawing more than 140,000 visitors annually, the Racine Zoo is the winner of the 2022 Governor's Tourism Service Excellence Award.

Learn more

The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave in Fontana.

For more information, call 262-275-5107 or visit https://www.fontana.lib.wi.us.

IN 16 PHOTOS: Fontana Elementary School presents "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" - April 14.15, 2023 "Somewhere, over the rainbow..." Uncle Henry and Aunt Em on their Kansas farm Miss Almira Gulch comes to take away canine Toto and have him destroyed Dorothy Gale consults with psychic reader Professor Marvel The Mayor of Oz "Tot Munchkins" sing and dance in Fontana Elementary School's April 14-15 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Scarecrow, Tin Man and Dorothy in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Jitterbugs swarm in Nikko, leader of the Winged Monkeys "I'll get you my pretty — and your little dog, too!" Things look bleak for Dorothy Gale in the dungeon of the Wicked Witch's castle as time runs out Arrival at Emerald City The Wizard of Oz (Alex Cudnik) in the April 14-15, 2023 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Glinda, the Good Witch of the North "There's no place like home..." Dorothy awakens back in Kansas, surrounded by concerned family and friends