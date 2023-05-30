Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Williams Bay Recreation Department, Barrett Memorial Library, Williams Bay Police Department and Williams Bay School District are collaborating to host a Summer Kickoff Bash celebration on Wednesday, May 31 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Bay Elementary School, 250 Theatre Rd., Williams Bay.

The free event will feature games, an obstacle course, activities, live music by Gravcity of Youth, and more. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided, and children will have the opportunity to sign up for various summer programs and events.

For more information, call the Williams Bay Recreation Department at 262-686-8001, the Barrett Memorial Library at 262-245-2709, the Williams Bay Police Department at 262-245-2710, or the Williams Bay School District at 262-245-1575.

Information is also available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/209976501804687.

