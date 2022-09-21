Sugar Creek fire destroys 40,000-square-foot storage building; Numerous boats, vintage snowmobiles among items lost

A total loss Sept. 12-13 structure fire in rural Sugar Creek, west of Elkhorn, left a swath of destruction in its wake, including the loss of 10 boats and 50 vintage snowmobiles among other items.

According to Elkhorn Area Fire Department Fire Chief Rod Smith, the blaze was called in at 8:48 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 as a warehouse fire at N5895 County Hwy. O in Elkhorn. Units were on scene approximately seven hours, until 3:30 a.m on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Smith.

In addition to the Elkhorn Area Fire Department, LaGrange Fire was dispatched on automatic aid.

Smith said the fire involved a 40,000-square-foot facility comprised of four pole-style metal storage sheds that had been attached to each other over time.

“When we got on scene it was fully involved and we already had roof collapse,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a defensive fire attack right from the get-go ... The building was completely on the ground. We had to use an excavator to get the metal off it so we could actually get the fire out.”

Smith said emergency responders encountered challenging firefighting conditions.

“The roof caving down on it made it difficult to get at the fire,” he reported. “Also, there was limited access to the building ... with one driveway to get to it. The other access around the building was very unattainable because of the five inches of rain we had gotten the previous day before or two days before, which created some real issues in getting apparatus in there.”

As the fire was in a rural, non-hydrant area, Smith said water “had to be shuttled in” to the scene using tender (tanker) trucks.

During fire suppression operations, County Hwy. O was closed between Sugar Creek and Pierce roads.

Smith said the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), a mutual aid measure used for deploying fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel in a multi-jurisdictional and/or multi-agency response, was activated for the incident, to a third alarm for apparatus and personnel, and to a fifth alarm for water shuttle tender trucks.

A total of 23 agencies responded to the fire, half of them for tender water shuttles.

“It was pretty much all hands on deck,” Smith said of the fire response. “It went well, considering it was a total loss when we got there. The major thing is nobody got hurt or killed. Everything else can be replaced.”

Engines were provided by Elkhorn, LaGrange, East Troy, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Troy Center, Walworth, Fontana, Jefferson and the City of Burlington, while trucks were provided by the Town of Delavan and Milton and squads by LaGrange, Elkhorn, City of Delavan, Whitewater, Linn and Rochester.

Tenders were provided by LaGrange, East Troy, Town of Delavan, Troy Center, Whitewater, Darien, Palmyra, Sharon, Kettle Moraine, Lyons, Fort Atkinson, Janesville, Bloomfield-Genoa City, Clinton and Helenville.

Ambulances from Town of Delavan, East Troy and Vernon provided on-site standby.

Smith was assisted by chiefs from LaGrange, City of Delavan, East Troy, Town of Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sharon, Whitewater, Milton, Williams Bay, Linn, Rochester and Jefferson.

Specials units on scene included mobile command from Lake Geneva, a light tower from Walworth, and the Racine Fire Bells, which provides volunteer rehab services in support of emergency personnel responding to major incidents in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties.

Also responding to the incident were the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, drone units from the City of Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn police departments, and utility company We Energies.

“I’d like to thank all my mutual aid partners,” Smith said. “We always work together really well and MABAS is the way it works nowadays. Everybody’s short-handed on personnel, so we have to work together to get the job done.”

Noting he had no dollar estimate for building or content losses, Smith said the warehouse was not insured and the insurance status of the building contents, including the boats, snowmobiles, trailers, pallets and “normal farm-type stuff,” was not known.

While the fire “appears to be accidental,” Smith said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Elkhorn Area Fire Department.

“Because of the severe damage, it’s going to take some time to find a cause—if we ever do figure it out,” he said.