At 4:54am on March 29, the Lake Geneva Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at N3197 Beach Road. Based upon information received by the Telecommunicator, a structure fire response was dispatched to include the Town of Linn, Town of Lyons, and Elkhorn Fire Departments on the initial alarm. The first arriving police unit reported a working fire and began suppression efforts with a dry chemical fire extinguisher and garden hose.

The first due fire engine arrived within six minutes of dispatch, and deployed a fire hose to the rear of the dwelling and continued suppression efforts. Damage to the structure was limited to the detached garage and adjoining deck.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No criminal activity is suspected.

No injuries were reported.

Chief John Peters commented: “thankfully a morning jogger discovered the fire and alerted the occupants, who were sleeping at the time of the fire. We are thankful there were no injuries. Due to the quick actions of Lt. McNutt (Town of Geneva Police Department), our on-duty personnel, and our automatic aid companies the damage was minimal and the occupants were able to remain in their home. ”

Residents are reminded to check their smoke detectors monthly, replace the batteries when they change their clocks, or install 10 year life sealed battery smoke detector.