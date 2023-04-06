The Fontana Public Library is more than just books.

It’s also a window on the world, Wisconsin, Walworth County and the Geneva Lake area, and there’s a lot to explore in the upcoming spring and summer months.

Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee has announced four upcoming spring and summer adult community education programs.

Scheduled programs include:

“Fellow Mortals and Wildlife Rehabilitation” — Tuesday, April 25, 1 p.m. A furry or feathered Education Ambassador from Town of Geneva-based nonprofit Fellow Mortals will be present at the program.

“Paranormal Wisconsin” with author and paranormal researcher Chad Lewis — Wednesday, May 10, 1 p.m.

“Cheese and Cheesemaking,” a June Dairy Month program with Denise and Terry Woods of Walworth-based Highfield Farm Creamery — Tuesday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

“What Does Lake Ice Seasonality Tell Us About Climate Change,“ a Badger Talk program with University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Limnology emeritus professor and emeritus director John J. Magnuson, Tuesday, July 11, 1 p.m.

“My philosophy is to find something interesting that I think people in the area are going to enjoy listening to,” said Lee. “Usually, it’s things that I’m interested in that catch my attention. I think, ‘I would be interested in that,’ and I think other people would be, too.”

These free programs are held in the upstairs meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67), Fontana.

The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana.

For more information, visit fontana.lib.wi.us or call 262-275-5107.

Holiday closings

Upcoming holiday closings at the Fontana Public Library include Good Friday, April 15; Memorial Day, Monday, May 29; and Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.

